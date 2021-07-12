Frozen Pizza Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | Technavio

The new product launches, increasing mergers and acquisitions, and packaging innovations are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as product recalls, increasing obesity, and related diseases among consumers, and challenges in storing frozen food products will hamper the market growth.

Frozen Pizza Market: Product Landscape

Regular frozen pizza will lead the market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors.

Frozen Pizza Market: Toppings Landscape

The non-vegetarian toppings led the market in 2020 and will continue to witness considerable growth during the next few years,

Frozen Pizza Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for frozen pizza in North America.

Companies Covered:

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Bernatellos Foods

Caulipower LLC

Dr. August Oetker KG

General Mills Inc .

. Nestle SA

Newmans Own Inc.

One Planet Pizza

Orkla ASA

Palermo Villa Inc.

