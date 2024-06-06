Frozen Pizza Market size is set to grow by USD 5.96 billion from 2024-2028, New product launches boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global frozen pizza market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.96 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period. The frozen pizza market is experiencing growth due to the rising preference for plant-based food options among health-conscious consumers. Vegan frozen pizzas are gaining popularity, driven by health and food safety concerns related to animal-based products. This trend is reflected in the increasing number of new vegan frozen pizza products being launched. Manufacturers are responding to consumer demand by introducing plant-based toppings, crusts, and improving the taste and texture of their vegan pizzas. Retailers are also expanding their selection of vegan frozen pizzas to meet consumer needs. The vegan population's growth and the health benefits associated with a vegan diet are key factors contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

Frozen Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5961.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China

and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China Key companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Atkins

Nutritionals Inc., Bellisio Foods Inc., Bernatellos

Foods, Cappellos, Caulipower LLC, CJ

CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr.

August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Hansen

Foods LLC, Iceland Foods Ltd., Nestle SA,

Newmans Own Inc., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla

ASA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Palermo Villa Inc.,

and Piermen BV

The frozen pizza market is experiencing significant growth with various players offering a diverse range of products. Consumption trends indicate a preference for convenient and affordable meal options. Premium and organic segments are gaining traction, driven by health-conscious consumers. Chicken and vegetarian pizzas are popular choices, with vegetarian options showing a steady increase.

Busy lifestyles and the convenience factor are driving the demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat pizzas. The market is competitive, with companies focusing on product innovation, pricing strategies, and distribution networks to capture market share. The future looks bright for the frozen pizza industry, with continued growth expected due to its ability to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Frozen pizza manufacturers face potential risks from raw material suppliers, as improper handling can negatively impact product safety and quality. Regulatory authorities can shut down businesses and recall products, leading to brand damage, legal liabilities, and financial losses.

To mitigate these risks, manufacturers implement quality control processes and invest in technologies like blockchain and traceability systems for improved supply chain transparency. Product recalls due to contamination or mislabeling can negatively impact the global frozen pizza market.

The frozen pizza market faces several challenges in the industry. Consumers seek convenient and affordable meal options, leading to increased demand for frozen pizzas. However, competition is fierce, with numerous brands vying for market share. Sustainability is also a concern, as consumers prefer eco-friendly packaging and ethical sourcing of ingredients.

Additionally, the trend towards healthier food choices poses a challenge, as many frozen pizzas are high in sodium and saturated fat. To remain competitive, companies must focus on product innovation, cost efficiency, and meeting consumer preferences for convenience, taste, and health. Furthermore, logistics and distribution are crucial, as ensuring timely delivery and product freshness are essential to customer satisfaction.

Product 1.1 Regular frozen pizza

1.2 Premium frozen pizza

1.3 Gourmet frozen pizza Type 2.1 Non-vegetarian toppings

2.2 Vegetarian toppings Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Regular frozen pizza- The frozen pizza market caters to consumers seeking affordable pizza options. Regular frozen pizzas, including those from brands like Nestle's TOMBSTONE and Jack's, are popular due to their lower prices. These pizzas come with a standard crust, tomato sauce, and cheese. New product launches under the 'Everyday Essentials' brand offer Mozzarella cheese and tomato, as well as pepperoni varieties. The segment's growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for budget-friendly options and continuous new product introductions.

Research Analysis

The frozen pizza market caters to consumers seeking convenient meal options, with extended storage periods ensured through advanced cold chain logistics. Frozen pizzas offer flexibility in terms of temperature fluctuations and seasonal variations, making them a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

Premium food products, such as regular thin crust, extra thin crust, deep-dish, stuffed crust, and rise crust pizzas, are available in various flavors, including those with leavened wheat-based dough, cheese, tomatoes, anchovies, mushrooms, onions, olives, and various meats. The market accommodates diverse dietary needs, with gluten-free frozen pizza options also readily available in large retail chains. Italian dishes, featuring frozen pizzas, continue to be a staple in many households, with their nutritional content and sodium levels varying among brands.

Market Research Overview

The Frozen Pizza Market encompasses a significant segment of the global food industry. This market caters to consumers seeking convenient and affordable meal options. The market's growth is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and the rise of food delivery services. Consumers are increasingly opting for frozen pizzas due to their long shelf life, ease of preparation, and versatility.

Various types of frozen pizzas are available, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, catering to diverse dietary needs. The market is also witnessing innovation in terms of flavors, toppings, and packaging. The future of the Frozen Pizza Market looks promising, with continued growth expected due to its ability to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

