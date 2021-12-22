Frozen Pizza Market to Record 4.61% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Amys Kitchen Inc., Bernatellos Foods, and Caulipower LLC emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Frozen Pizza Market Size is expected to increase by USD 4.17 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.61%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 43% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for frozen pizza in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe.

Vendor Insights-

The frozen pizza market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. International players are increasing their footprint in the market by expanding their operations. To compete with such large players, small vendors in the region are focusing on technologically advanced products and forming strategic alliances with other vendors.

Amys Kitchen Inc.: The company offers cheese pizza, spinach pizza and other products.

Bernatellos Foods: The company offers products namely Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pepperoni Pizza, Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Sausage Pizza, and other products.

Caulipower LLC: The company provides a variety of food products such as cauliflower pizza, cauliflower-based baking mixes, tortilla, chicken tenders, and ticed cauliflowers.

Dr. August Oetker KG: The company offers pizzas namely pepperoni pesto, mushroom through the brand Virtuso.

Nestle SA: The company offers Pepperoni, Five Cheese, Supreme, and Fire Roasted Veggie pizza by virtue of its acquisition of Kraft Foods frozen pizza business.

Regional Market Outlook

The frozen pizza market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for frozen food products, including frozen pizza is increasing continuously in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico due to the rising acceptance of convenience foods. Vendors operating in the region are adopting innovative marketing strategies to increase the visibility and sales of their products. These factors are driving the growth of the frozen pizza market in North America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Frozen Pizza Market Driver:

New Product Launches:

Vendors in the market are focusing on successful product launches to increase revenue flow and expand their product portfolios. For instance, in 2019, Cappello's, a Denver-based vendor, launched a new line of frozen pizza with almond crust. The new product is gluten and grain-free and is made using cage-free eggs, cassava flour, and other ingredients. The product is available in different varieties, such as Roasted Red Peppers & Italian Sausage, Uncured Pepperoni, and Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese. Similarly, In March 2020, Caulipower LLC launched three new frozen pizza products with cauliflower crust. The product is low in calories and is gluten-free and is available in different varieties such as Three Cheese and Margherita. Such innovative product launches are fueling the growth of the frozen pizza market.

Frozen Pizza Market Trend:

Increasing mergers and acquisitions:

Vendors in the market are focusing on forming strategic alliances and acquiring small vendors to gain access to new products and technologies at lower costs. These strategies also help vendors expand their market presence and enter new markets. For instance, In October 2018, Conagra Brands Inc. (Conagra Brands) acquired Pinnacle Foods Inc. (Pinnacle Foods). The acquisition helped the company add various brands of Pinnacle Foods, such as Birds Eye, Celeste, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance, and Vlasic, to its product portfolio. Such M&As are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Frozen Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Bernatellos Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, and Palermo Villa Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

