Frozen Potato Market by Product and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Potato is one of the most important crops, consumed in fresh or processed forms globally. Frozen potato is a kind of processed potato that is available in a variety of product types in the market. These are treated with extremely low temperatures up to their freezing point to achieve preservation and protection of the food as well as the existing nutrients. Frozen potato and related products are used at the commercial level through quick service restaurants (QSRs) and domestic level through large scale & small scale retail stores. The main product types of frozen potato include French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and others. These frozen potato products are being consumed on a large scale in developed countries, however, frozen potato products are also gaining popularity in the developing countries. Manufacturers are providing packed frozen potatoes in various forms, which can just be deep fried before consumption. The biggest benefit of frozen potato is it saves cooking time, and is convenient. Manufacturers are also using high-tech machinery to manufacture a variety of frozen potatoes. Innovative packaging and storing technology are also being focused on by the manufacturers. Frozen potatoes are also witnessing highest demand from the quick service restaurants. Moreover, these restaurants are also expanding their business globally. These are already popular in the developed nations of North America & Europe and are gaining reputation in the developing nations of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The global frozen potato market is mainly driven by the expanding business of quick service restaurants (QSRs) in the developing and the developed nations. Some of the highest QSRs contributing to the growth of the frozen potato market include McDonald's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Subway, and others. Other factors driving the market are rise in disposable income of people in the emerging countries and increase in urbanization. French fries are the most widely consumed frozen potato product globally followed by hash brown. McCain Foods, one of the top key players of the market makes almost one third of all the frozen French fries produced globally. However, high price of frozen potato products and need for constant low temperature is estimated to limit the market growth. Growth in demand for frozen potato and associated food products in the developing nations are expected to provide numerous opportunities for development of the global frozen potato market.

The global frozen potato market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and others. The end-user segment is bifurcated into residential and commercial segments. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The leading players in the frozen potato market focus on providing customized solution to consumers as their key strategies to gain a significant market share. The main strategies employed by key players to expand their business in the global frozen potato market are expansion in new regions and product launch to introduce variety of new forms of frozen potato. The key players profiled in the report include Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Agristo NV, Bart's Potatoo Industry, Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Aviko NV), Greenyard NV (Pinguin NV), Farm Frites, Himalya International Ltd., J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb-Weston (TaiMei Potato Industry Limited), McCain Foods, and The Kraft Heinz Company.



The other players in the value chain include 11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH, Al-Salam Cooling Co., Albert Bartlett and Sons, Alexia Foods, American Lorain, ASTRA Food Processing Plant Company, Procesadora Andina de Papa S.R.L. (Pa&Pa), Pohjolan Peruna Oy, Ningxia Yujing Food Co. Ltd., Meade Potato Company, Manohar International Private Limited, Marvel Packers, and Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current frozen potato market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the frozen potato market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• The report includes revenue generated from the sales of frozen potato and the market forecast across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• The report includes the frozen potato market analysis at regional as well as the global level, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product

o French Fries

o Hash Brown

o Shapes

o Mashed

o Sweet Potatoes/Yam

o Battered/Cooked

o Twice Baked

o Topped/Stuffed

o Others

• By End User

o Residential

o Commercial

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Thailand

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- United Arab Emirates(UAE)

- Brazil

- South Africa

- KSA

- Rest of LAMEA



