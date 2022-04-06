Frozen Ready Meals Market Size to Grow by USD 37.98 Billion|35% of the market growth will originate from APAC | Technavio

Apr 06, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen ready meals market potential growth difference will reach USD 37.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market outlook from Technavio. However, the report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The new product launches is notably driving the frozen ready meals market growth, although factors such as challenges in warehousing of frozen foods may impede market growth.
Frozen Ready Meals Market Segmentation Highlights
- Product
- Frozen Entree
The frozen entree product segment held the largest frozen ready meals market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for frozen entree by key vendors such as Nestle, Conagra Brands Inc. (Conagra Brands), Tyson Foods Inc. (Tyson Foods), Nomad Foods, The Kraft Heinz Company (Kraft Heinz), and Sigma Alimentos.
- Frozen Pizza
- Other Frozen Ready Meals
- Geography
- APAC
35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for frozen ready meals in APAC. The increasing consumption of frozen appetizers, such as frozen dumplings, frozen sandwiches, side dishes, and breakfast items will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Frozen Ready Meals Market Vendor Landscape
The frozen ready meals market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the frozen ready meals market include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, AMERICANA GROUP Inc., Boston Market Corp., BRF SA, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., Caulipower LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Productos Fernandez SA, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Sunbulah Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Yeppy Foods.
Companies such as Ajinomoto Co. Inc. offers frozen-ready meals that contribute to delicious tastes tailored to the eating habits of local consumers, as well as nutritional improvement. In addition, In May 2021, the company appointed Junichiro Kojima as executive officer and vice president of the Food and Product division. These strategic initiatives will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.
Frozen Ready Meals Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global frozen ready meals market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frozen ready meals market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Frozen Ready Meals Market size
- Frozen Ready Meals Market trends
- Frozen Ready Meals Market industry analysis
Frozen Ready Meals Market Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen ready meals market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the frozen ready meals market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the frozen ready meals market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen ready meals market vendors
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 09: Parent market
Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
5.3 Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Chart on Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Data Table on Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Chart on Frozen entree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 31: Data Table on Frozen entree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Chart on Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Data Table on Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Chart on Frozen pizza - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 35: Data Table on Frozen pizza - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: Chart on Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Chart on Other frozen ready meals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other frozen ready meals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Exhibit 93: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 94: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 95: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 96: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 97: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.
Exhibit 98: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 99: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 100: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 101: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 102: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 General Mills Inc.
Exhibit 103: General Mills Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 104: General Mills Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 105: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 106: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Kellogg Co.
Exhibit 107: Kellogg Co. - Overview
Exhibit 108: Kellogg Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 109: Kellogg Co. - Key news
Exhibit 110: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 111: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus
10.7 Nestle SA
Exhibit 112: Nestle SA - Overview
Exhibit 113: Nestle SA - Business segments
Exhibit 114: Nestle SA - Key news
Exhibit 115: Nestle SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 116: Nestle SA - Segment focus
10.8 Nomad Foods Ltd.
Exhibit 117: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 118: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
Exhibit 119: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Productos Fernandez SA
Exhibit 120: Productos Fernandez SA - Overview
Exhibit 121: Productos Fernandez SA - Product / Service
Exhibit 122: Productos Fernandez SA - Key offerings
10.10 Sigma Alimentos SA de CV
Exhibit 123: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Overview
Exhibit 124: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Business segments
Exhibit 125: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Key offerings
Exhibit 126: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Segment focus
10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.
Exhibit 127: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
Exhibit 128: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 129: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 130: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.
Exhibit 131: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 132: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 133: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 134: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist
Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
Exhibit 138: Research methodology
Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 140: Information sources
11.5 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations
