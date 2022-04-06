Frozen Ready Meals Market Size to Grow by USD 37.98 Billion|35% of the market growth will originate from APAC | Technavio

Frozen Ready Meals Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Frozen Entree

The frozen entree product segment held the largest frozen ready meals market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for frozen entree by key vendors such as Nestle, Conagra Brands Inc. (Conagra Brands), Tyson Foods Inc. (Tyson Foods), Nomad Foods, The Kraft Heinz Company (Kraft Heinz), and Sigma Alimentos.

Frozen Pizza



Other Frozen Ready Meals

Geography

APAC

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for frozen ready meals in APAC. The increasing consumption of frozen appetizers, such as frozen dumplings, frozen sandwiches, side dishes, and breakfast items will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Frozen Ready Meals Market Vendor Landscape

The frozen ready meals market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the frozen ready meals market include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, AMERICANA GROUP Inc., Boston Market Corp., BRF SA, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., Caulipower LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Productos Fernandez SA, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Sunbulah Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Yeppy Foods.

Companies such as Ajinomoto Co. Inc. offers frozen-ready meals that contribute to delicious tastes tailored to the eating habits of local consumers, as well as nutritional improvement. In addition, In May 2021, the company appointed Junichiro Kojima as executive officer and vice president of the Food and Product division. These strategic initiatives will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.

Frozen Ready Meals Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global frozen ready meals market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frozen ready meals market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Frozen Ready Meals Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen ready meals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen ready meals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen ready meals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen ready meals market vendors

Frozen Ready Meals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 37.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, AMERICANA GROUP Inc., Boston Market Corp., BRF SA, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., Caulipower LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Productos Fernandez SA, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Sunbulah Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Yeppy Foods Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Frozen entree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Frozen entree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Frozen pizza - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Frozen pizza - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Other frozen ready meals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other frozen ready meals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 93: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 96: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 98: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 99: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 100: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 101: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 103: General Mills Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 104: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 105: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 106: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 107: Kellogg Co. - Overview

Exhibit 108: Kellogg Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 109: Kellogg Co. - Key news

Exhibit 110: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Nestle SA

Exhibit 112: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 113: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 114: Nestle SA - Key news

Exhibit 115: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 116: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.8 Nomad Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 118: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 119: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Productos Fernandez SA

Exhibit 120: Productos Fernandez SA - Overview

Exhibit 121: Productos Fernandez SA - Product / Service

Exhibit 122: Productos Fernandez SA - Key offerings

10.10 Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

Exhibit 123: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Overview

Exhibit 124: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Business segments

Exhibit 125: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Key offerings

Exhibit 126: Sigma Alimentos SA de CV - Segment focus

10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 127: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview

Exhibit 128: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 129: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 130: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 131: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 132: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 133: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 134: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

