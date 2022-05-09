Frozen Snack Food Market Size to Grow by USD 12.83 Billion | 32% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Frozen Snack Food Market Revenue-generating Segments

Product

Bakery Products Meat Substitutes And Appetizers : The frozen snack food market share growth by the bakery products meat substitutes and appetizers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the vegan population and new product launches such as vegan frozen pizza will drive the market growth through this segment in the forecast years.

Meat Poultry And Seafood



Vegetables And Fruits

Geography

APAC: 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for frozen snack food in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of consolidations through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), innovative marketing campaigns by vendors, and the premiumization of frozen food products will facilitate the frozen snack food market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

View Market Report for More Insights on Each Contributing Segment

Frozen Snack Food Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC., Al Kabeer Group ME, BRF SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., ELEVATION BRANDS LLC., General Mills Inc., Home Market Foods Inc., JBS SA, Kidfresh, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, NewForrest Fingerfood B.V., Nomad Foods Ltd., Rich Products Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Download Sample Report for More Insights on Vendor and their market share contribution

Frozen Snack Food Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global frozen snack food market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frozen snack food market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frozen snack food market report covers the following areas:

Frozen Snack Food Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen snack food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen snack food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen snack food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen snack food market vendors

Frozen Snack Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC., Al Kabeer Group ME, BRF SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., ELEVATION BRANDS LLC., General Mills Inc., Home Market Foods Inc., JBS SA, Kidfresh, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, NewForrest Fingerfood B.V., Nomad Foods Ltd., Rich Products Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Bakery products meat substitutes and appetizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Bakery products meat substitutes and appetizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Bakery products meat substitutes and appetizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Bakery products meat substitutes and appetizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Bakery products meat substitutes and appetizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Meat poultry and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Meat poultry and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Meat poultry and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Meat poultry and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Meat poultry and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Vegetables and fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Vegetables and fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vegetables and fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Vegetables and fruits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vegetables and fruits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC.

INC. Exhibit 93: AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC. - Overview

INC. - Overview

Exhibit 94: AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC. - Product / Service

INC. - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC. - Key offerings

10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 96: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Conagra Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 99: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 100: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 101: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.6 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 103: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Nestle SA

Exhibit 106: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 109: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.8 NewForrest Fingerfood B.V.

Exhibit 111: NewForrest Fingerfood B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 112: NewForrest Fingerfood B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: NewForrest Fingerfood B.V. - Key offerings

10.9 Nomad Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Rich Products Corp.

Exhibit 117: Rich Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Rich Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Rich Products Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 120: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 124: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

