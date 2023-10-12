Frozen Snack Food Market size to increase by USD 14.44 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

12 Oct, 2023, 03:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen snack food market size is expected to grow by USD 14.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. The rise in the launch of frozen products is notably driving the frozen snack food market. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (bakery products/meat substitutes/appetizers, meat/poultry/seafood, and vegetables and fruits), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Snack Food Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Snack Food Market 2023-2027

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share of the bakery products/meat substitutes/appetizer segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment mainly includes bakery products, meat substitutes, frozen sandwiches, frozen cheese snacks, and other frozen appetizers. In addition, there is an increasing demand for frozen snacks, especially frozen vegan pizzas from developing countries. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • Europe is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization which has led to smaller living spaces and busier lifestyles one of the main factors which has significantly contributed to the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the rising preference for frozen snacks in the region is due to the increasing perception of these products as convenient and potentially more nutritious options. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The frozen snack food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, BRF SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Home Market Foods Inc., JBS SA, Kidfresh, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, NewForrest Fingerfood B.V., Nomad Foods Ltd., Rich Products Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., ELEVATION BRANDS LLC., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Related Reports:

The artificial sweetener market size is projected to increase by USD 2,017.87 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027.

The poke foods market size is projected to increase by USD 849.19 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Hollow Microspheres Market size to increase by USD 1.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, and MORE to be key players - Technavio

Hollow Microspheres Market size to increase by USD 1.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, and MORE to be key players - Technavio

The hollow microspheres market size is expected to grow by USD 1.89 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
Copper Market size to increase by USD 57.8 billion from 2022 to 2027| ABC Gas International Ltd., Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, and MORE to be key players - Technavio

Copper Market size to increase by USD 57.8 billion from 2022 to 2027| ABC Gas International Ltd., Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, and MORE to be key players - Technavio

The copper market size is expected to grow by USD 57.8 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.