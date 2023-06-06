Frozen Storage Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Perishable Products Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Storage Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global frozen storage market is expected to grow from $123.11 billion in 2022 to $134.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The frozen storage market is expected to reach $188.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Major players in the frozen storage market are Americold Logistics Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Burris Logistics Company, Barloworld Limited, Cloverleaf Cold Storage Co. LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Co., Wabash National Corporation, Nichirei Corporation, AGRO Merchants Group LLC, United States Cold Storage Inc., Kloosterboer Group B.V., Tippmann Group, VersaCold Logistics LLC, Barloworld Limited, and John Swire & Sons Ltd.

Frozen storage refers to the storage of various products, such as vegetables, seafood, fruits, and others, at a temperature below 32F in cold storage facilities. Frozen storage units are meant to store food items to maintain the nutritional value and freshness of products.



The main types of frozen storage are private and semi-private frozen storage and public frozen storage. A private and semi-private warehouse refers to a privately owned facility that is owned by big retailers to store inventory in bulk. Several types of construction involved are bulk storage, production stores, and ports, which are used for various applications, such as dairy, processed food, fruits and vegetables, fish, meat, sea, pharmaceuticals, and others.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the frozen storage market. Major companies operating in the frozen storage market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Quantum Corporation, a US-based technology, software, and service provider, launched ActiveScale Cold Storage, a new innovative technology for cold storage.

ActiveScale technology provides a combination of advanced object store software and hyper-scale tape technology that provides low-cost, secure, and highly durable storage for archiving cold data. ActiveScale's two-dimensional erasure coding (2D EC) software encrypts data between and across tapes, tape drives, libraries, and geographically distributed data centers while also offering industry-leading data access performance, durability, and storage efficiency.



North America was the largest region in the frozen storage market in 2022. The regions covered in frozen storage report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the frozen storage market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising demand for perishable products is expected to propel the growth of the frozen storage market going forward. Perishable products refer to those food items that get spoiled or damaged if not stored at 40 F or below, or not frozen at 0 F or below. Perishable food items such as fresh vegetables, fruits, frozen foods, pharmaceutical products, and others are refrigerated or kept in cold storage to reduce the rate of food deterioration.

Hence, the rise in demand for perishable products will required frozen storage facilities to keep them safe, which will increase the demand for market.



The frozen storage market includes revenues earned by entities by providing facility to store dry fruits, and pharmaceutical drugs. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



