Frozen Vegetables Market Size to Increase by USD 11.38 Bn, Availability of Frozen Vegetables During the Off-Season to Drive - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season is driving the growth of the market. Frozen vegetables are available throughout the year and in all seasons. They have a shelf life of 10-12 months. The demand for frozen vegetables, such as green peas, is high during the off-season. These factors are supporting the growth of the global frozen vegetables market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Vegetables Market 2022-2026

The "Frozen Vegetables Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is expected to increase by USD 11.38 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Company Profiles

The frozen vegetables market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Congeladora Horticola S.A. de C.V., General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., Greenyard NV, Hormel Foods Corp., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Waitrose Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Ardo Coordination Center NV - The company offers frozen vegetables such as Classics, Express, and Bio Organic.

B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Green Giant.

Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Birds Eye.

General Mills Inc . - The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Cascadian Farms and Muir Glen.

The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Cascadian Farms and Muir Glen. Goya Foods Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables such as Peas, Broccoli Florets, and Chopped Spinach.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market has been classified into offline and online. The offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets and the growth of organized retail. Consumers prefer purchasing frozen vegetables from these stores so that they can choose from a wide variety of products.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets and the growth of organized retail. Consumers prefer purchasing frozen vegetables from these stores so that they can choose from a wide variety of products. By geography, the market has been classified into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . Europe will have the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as good infrastructure facilities, economic recovery, and a large end-consumer base with high purchasing power. Germany , the UK, and France are the key countries for the frozen vegetables market in Europe .

Frozen Vegetables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.09 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Congeladora Horticola S.A. de C.V., General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., Greenyard NV, Hormel Foods Corp., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Waitrose Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ardo Coordination Center NV

Exhibit 89: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Key offerings

10.4 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 92: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 95: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 100: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 101: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 102: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 103: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 104: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.7 Goya Foods Inc.

Exhibit 105: Goya Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Goya Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Goya Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 J.R. Simplot Co.

Exhibit 108: J.R. Simplot Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: J.R. Simplot Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: J.R. Simplot Co. - Key offerings

10.9 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 111: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Newberry International Produce Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Newberry International Produce Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Newberry International Produce Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Newberry International Produce Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 117: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 122: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

