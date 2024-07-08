Frozen Waffles Market size is set to grow by USD 285.3 million from 2024-2028, Expansion in retail landscape boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global frozen waffles market size is estimated to grow by USD 285.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. Expansion in retail landscape is driving market growth, with a trend towards shift toward organic products. However, threat from substitute products poses a challenge. Key market players include Amazon.com Inc., AVIETA SA, B Boys LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Deligout sprl, DELY Wafels sprl, Dr. Schar AG Spa, Garden Lites, General Mills Inc., Julians Recipe LLC, Kellogg Co., Make Each Day Delicious LLC, Natures Path Foods, Planetary Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sovos Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., U.S. Waffle Company Inc., and Vans International Foods Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global frozen waffles market 2024-2028

Frozen Waffles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 285.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AVIETA SA, B Boys LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Deligout sprl, DELY Wafels sprl, Dr. Schar AG Spa, Garden Lites, General Mills Inc., Julians Recipe LLC, Kellogg Co., Make Each Day Delicious LLC, Natures Path Foods, Planetary Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sovos Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., U.S. Waffle Company Inc., and Vans International Foods Inc.

Market Driver

The global frozen waffles market is experiencing growth due to consumers' shifting preferences towards natural and organic breakfast options. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly purchasing breakfast products that are free from chemical pesticides and fertilizers. To cater to this demand, manufacturers are launching new varieties of natural and organic frozen waffles. For instance, Nature Path Foods and Hain Celestial offer organic frozen waffles under their respective brands. The use of organically produced raw materials in manufacturing organic frozen waffles is a key factor driving market growth. Consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic products is also significant, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Frozen Waffles market is witnessing significant growth, particularly in the segment of frozen breakfast products. Two person households prefer convenience and affordability, making frozen waffles a popular choice. Frozen food items, including waffles, pancakes, and breakfast cereals, are increasingly sought after for their availability and long shelf life. Conventional frozen waffles continue to dominate the market, but unique, nutritious options like oatmeal waffles are gaining popularity due to health concerns. Manufacturers focus on taste, quality control, and nutritional value to meet consumer demands. Ingredients like flour, milk, eggs, butter, and sugar are used in making batter. Frozen waffles can be easily prepared using a waffle iron and a freezer. Convenience stores and online retailers are major distribution channels. However, concerns over calories, sugars, trans fats, and their impact on heart disease persist. Unflavored frozen waffles cater to those seeking lower calorie alternatives. Supermarkets and hypermarkets remain key sales outlets.

Market Challenges

The frozen waffles market faces significant competition from various substitute breakfast products. Food manufacturers offer alternatives such as eggs, fruits, cereal bars, toasts, yogurt, and other items, which provide similar nutritional value and indulgence or health benefits. Consumers often choose yogurt for its health benefits, with options including frozen fruit yogurt, regular yogurt, Greek yogurt, and yogurt drinks. The accessibility and affordability of these alternatives pose a threat to the global frozen waffles market. Additionally, the rise of local food stalls, ready-to-eat breakfast outlets, and on-the-go food products like cereal and snack bars further impedes the market's growth. Consumers' increasing preference for convenient, healthy breakfast options contributes to the shift away from frozen waffles.

The Frozen Waffles market faces several challenges in today's food industry. Maintaining the quality of the product in the freezer is crucial to ensure consumers get a delicious taste. Nutritious options, such as oatmeal waffles, are in demand due to health concerns. However, keeping up with consumers' preferences for unique flavors adds complexity. Waffle manufacturers must consider the nutritional value, limiting sugar, calories, and trans fats to avoid contributing to heart disease. Supermarkets and hypermarkets stock frozen food items, including unflavored and flavored frozen waffles. Online stores offer convenience for hectic work schedules and lifestyle changes, especially for women and the middle class population in single person households. Ensuring availability and convenient microwavable options cater to consumers' lifestyle needs. Balancing taste, nutrition, and affordability is key to market success.

Segment Overview

This frozen waffles market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Traditional

1.2 Health and wellness Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Traditional- The Frozen Waffles Market has experienced consistent growth due to increasing consumer preference for convenient and tasty breakfast options. Major players in this market include Kellogg's, Eggo, and Toaster Strudel. These companies offer a wide range of flavors and varieties to cater to diverse consumer tastes. Frozen waffles are easy to prepare and store, making them a popular choice among busy consumers. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by rising disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles.

Research Analysis

Frozen waffles have become a popular convenience food product for consumers looking for quick and easy breakfast solutions. With hectic work schedules and lifestyle changes, the demand for microwavable food products has surged. Frozen waffles cater to this trend, offering a variety of flavored options that can be prepared in minutes. The women's population and middle class, as well as single and two-person households, are the primary consumers of frozen waffles. These products are made from basic ingredients like flour, milk, eggs, and butter, which are mixed and cooked in a waffle iron before being flash-frozen and packaged for sale. Quality control is crucial in ensuring the taste and texture of the waffles remain consistent. Frozen waffles provide a delicious and convenient option for those who want to enjoy a tasty breakfast without the time and effort required for traditional waffle preparation.

Market Research Overview

Frozen waffles have become a popular convenience food product for consumers looking for quick and easy breakfast options. With hectic work schedules and lifestyle changes, the demand for microwavable food products, including flavored frozen waffles, has surged. Waffle manufacturers cater to this trend by producing a wide range of frozen breakfast products, including conventional waffles, that can be easily heated in a microwave or toaster. The market for frozen waffles is diverse, catering to various demographics such as the women's population, middle class population, single person households, and two person households. Frozen food products, including frozen breakfast products like pancakes, waffles, and breakfast cereals, are readily available at convenience stores, online retailers, and supermarkets and hypermarkets. The production of frozen waffles involves using basic ingredients like batter made from flour, milk, eggs, and butter, which are then poured into a waffle iron and frozen. Quality control is crucial to ensure the taste, nutritional value, and availability of these frozen food items. Consumers are increasingly seeking nutritious options, leading to the production of low-sugar, low-calorie, and trans-fat-free frozen waffles. However, health concerns such as sugar content, calories, and nutritional value remain key considerations for consumers. Unique product offerings, such as unflavored frozen waffles, also cater to specific consumer preferences. Overall, the frozen waffles market continues to grow, offering consumers a convenient and tasty breakfast option.

