Frozenyo in Columbia Heights Grand Opening Celebration

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozenyo in Columbia Heights has officially opened its doors. Beginning May 24 at 11am, residents are invited to a grand opening celebration of the Frozenyo Columbia Heights location at 3237 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010.

Frozenyo, locally owned and operated by the husband and wife duo Kevin and Carole McMahon, has been part of the Washington, DC community for over a decade. "We are extremely excited to be expanding to Columbia Heights," says Kevin McMahon. "We can't wait to bring all of the best foods you'd find walking along the boardwalk to the neighborhood."

Join them at their Grand Opening Celebration from May 24 to May 26. Get there early for a chance at one of these sweet prizes:

Free soft serve cone to the first 15 people each day

Coupon for 25% off Boardwalk fries, tenders, fish, or wings to next 15 people each day

Coupon for a free soft serve cone with any future purchase* to the first 50 people each day

to the first 50 people each day Chance to win FREE fries & ice cream for a year**

Like the Woodley Park location, the Columbia Heights location will serve far more than just frozen yogurt. Frozenyo has expanded beyond frozen yogurt to focus on bringing residents and visitors of Washington, DC all of the best foods you'd find walking along the beach boardwalk, without ever having to leave the District.

Frozenyo has officially partnered with Boardwalk Fries to bring the beach experience to Columbia Heights–serving up world famous Boardwalk Fries, carefully breaded chicken tenders, fried whiting fish, and perfectly sauced wings. If you love dipping your fries in ice cream, they have you covered. The perfect staycation culinary experience right in Columbia Heights!

*Valid May 27, 2021 to December 31, 2021

**Fine Print: 1 free 8oz ice cream valued up to $6 and one free Boardwalk fry per month. Redeemable once per month.

Frozenyo is the ultimate destination for treating yourself. Whether you're craving sweet, salty, or both—we have you covered. Locally owned by husband and wife duo Kevin and Carole McMahon, Frozenyo operates two locations: 3000 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20008 (Woodley Park) and 3237 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010 (Columbia Heights). Learn more at www.FrozenyoDC.com .

