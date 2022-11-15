FRP Panels and Sheets Market to grow by USD 227.41 Million by 2026, Rise In Urbanization And Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FRP panels and sheets market is projected to grow by USD 227.41 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rise in urbanization and infrastructure development, increasing demand from the automotive industry, and continuous development in the field of recycling composites will offer immense growth opportunities. However, health hazards associated with FRP panels and sheets might hamper the market growth. Request a Free Sample Report.

FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



FRP panels and sheets are produced using a variety of techniques, depending on the application and fiber content. They are dimensionally stable, light in weight, strong, and resistant to UV and corrosion. the automobile industry's demand for lightweight composites will drive the expansion of FRP panels and sheets in aftermarket aerodynamics. Another key reason driving demand for FRP panels and sheets in automobiles is their ability to cut CO2 emissions.



Building and Construction



Aerospace



Others

Geographic

North America



North America will account for 35% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for FRP panels and sheets. However, market growth in this region will be slower than in the rest of the world. The rising demand for consumer goods, as well as the rising acceptance of FRP panels and sheets in the construction industry, will aid the expansion of the FRP panels and sheets market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our FRP panels and sheets market report covers the following areas:

The expansion of infrastructure and urbanization are two significant drivers boosting demand for FRP panels and sheets. The main application for composites is in the building sector. The number of smart cities is anticipated to increase significantly during the projected period due to the increasing congestion of urban regions and major metropolitan cities brought on by the growing urban population around the world. The construction industry is being driven by the governments of nations like India, Indonesia, and Thailand, which will improve their economies during the forecast period. Buy a Sample Report.

FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the FRP Panels and Sheets Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the FRP Panels and Sheets Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ashinishi Mktg. and Engg. CO.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.

Brianza Plastica Spa

Crane Co.

Dongguan MIYABI-FRP

Grupo Verzatec SA de CV

Higoal FRP

Hill and Smith Holdings Plc

Intec FRP Products

Kalwall Corp.

LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Panolam Industries International Inc.

POLSER Composite Products Industry and Trade Inc.

Redwood Plastics and Rubber

FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist FRP panels and sheets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the FRP panels and sheets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the FRP panels and sheets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of FRP panels and sheets market vendors

FRP Panels and Sheets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $227.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashinishi Mktg. and Engg. CO., Bansal Roofing Products Ltd., Brianza Plastica Spa, Crane Co., Dongguan MIYABI-FRP, Grupo Verzatec SA de CV, Higoal FRP, Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, Intec FRP Products, Kalwall Corp., LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Panolam Industries International Inc., POLSER Composite Products Industry and Trade Inc., Redwood Plastics and Rubber, Rochling SE and Co. KG, Shiv Shakti Fiber Udyog, Strongwell Corp., Taizhou Zhongsheng FRP Co. Ltd., US Liner Co., and VETRORESINA LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

