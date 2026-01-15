FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes Market worth $6.72 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes Market by Type (GRP, GRE, Others), Glass Fiber Type (E-Glass, S-Glass, Others), Manufacturing Process (Filament Winding, Others), Diameter (<300 mm, 300-1200 mm, >1200 mm), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Sewage Pipes, Irrigation, Others) and Region - Forecast to 2030", The FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes market size was valued at approximately USD 5.14 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136989073

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 5.14 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.72 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.5%

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes Market Trends & Insights:

The FRP/GRP/GRE pipe market will continue to grow as companies become focused on reliability, longevity, and efficiency of transport systems. Water treatment, chemical processing, marine transportation, and energy companies are replacing older types of pipes such as metal and concrete which tend to scale, corrode, need frequent replacement and had limited service life with composite piping products, which offered measurable performance advantages over traditional pipe products through their superior strength-to-weight ratios, reduced installation costs, decreased work stoppage, and broad compatibility with extreme fluid environments. In addition to these advantages, the need for composite piping is driven by global climate changes and the growing need for fresh water through the development of desalination, reuse, and wastewater treatment facilities, all of which require strong, durable piping materials able to perform under extreme conditions. The ongoing development of improved resin compositions and manufacturing technologies by manufacturers of composite pipes has also increased the versatility and cost-effectiveness of these products.

By type, the GRE segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecasted period in terms of value.

By fiber type, the e-glass segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasted period in terms of value.

By diameter, the 300m-1200mm segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecasted period in terms of value.

By manufacturing type, the filament winding process is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the sewage pipe segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period, in terms of value.

NOV, Future Pipe Industries, Amiantiti Company are star players in the FRP/GRP/GRE market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Augusta Fiberglass, FIBREX, and Plasticon Composites have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Browse in-depth TOC on "FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes Market"

150 - Tables

100 - Figures

200 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136989073

The FRP/GRP/GRE pipe market is growing as industries focus on long-term durability, longevity, and efficiency in critical fluid transport applications. Organizations within the water treatment, chemical processing, maritime, and energy sectors are shifting away from traditional metal and concrete pipes, which are vulnerable to corrosion, scaling, and frequent replacement. Their performance advantages include improved strength-to-weight ratios, easier and less expensive installation, reduced downtime, and resistance to corrosive fluids. Simultaneously, challenges arising from climate change and water scarcity have accelerated investments in desalination, water reuse, and wastewater treatment facilities. These latter projects all require piping materials with good resistance to hostile environments. A further major factor is the continuous development of the offshore oil and gas industry, in which weight reduction, safety, and protection against corrosion are essential. Industry players have also advanced resin formulation and manufacturing process technology, which has increased the use of composite pipes. These factors, combined with rising sustainability regulations and industry interests in infrastructure resilience, are thus fueling substantial worldwide demand for FRP, GRP, and GRE pipe systems.

In terms of value, the GRE type segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the forecasted period.

In terms of value, the GRE type segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, as these pipes offer high mechanical strength, excellent pressure-handling capability, and superior resistance to aggressive chemicals, making them the preferred choice for demanding industrial applications. GRE pipes are widely used in oil and gas production, offshore platforms, petrochemical plants, and desalination facilities, where high performance and reliability are required. Their ability to withstand high temperatures and corrosive environments enables them to replace metallic piping, resulting in a longer service life at significantly lower maintenance costs. As worldwide energy development expands, particularly in offshore and deepwater regions, the demand for strong and lightweight piping systems grows, directly driving GRE adoption. Increasing infrastructure investments in industrial processing, water treatment, and chemical handling further reinforce the need for GRE pipes, making this segment the most dynamic contributor to overall market value growth.

300-1200 mm pipes are expected to form the fastest-growing segment in the FRP/GRP/GRE market.

The 300-1200 mm diameter segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the market for FRP/GRP/GRE pipes, as it is generally used in high-cost urban and industrial applications where future investment is focused. Medium- to large-diameter pipes are used to transmit water, collect sewage, drain stormwater, cool industrial processes, desalinate seawater, and dispose of effluent. As cities grow and their populations expand, municipalities are either upgrading their existing networks or building new pipeline infrastructure to meet the rising needs for water and wastewater transport. There is therefore a persistent market for pipes in the range of 300-1200 mm that optimize the combination of reasonable flow capacity with economical installation and operation. These pipe sizes are also attractive due to their ability to provide maximum hydraulic efficiency in pressured and non-pressurized applications, and are suitable for gravity sewer installations, pressurized water supply mains, and clean water service applications.

Filament winding process is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market.

The filament winding process is expected to be the fastest-growing manufacturing technology in the FRP/GRP/GRE pipe industry, as it provides a unique combination of accuracy, reliability, mechanical properties, and process efficiency. The filament winding process enables precise control of fiber orientation, enabling the production of pipes with high strength-to-weight ratios, superior pressure resistance, and long-term durability. Therefore, this process is considered highly suitable for manufacturing pipes used in demanding applications, such as oil and gas transfer lines, chemical processing plants, desalination plants, offshore water injection systems, and industrial cooling networks, which require consistent performance under challenging operational conditions. With the increasing focus on safety, life, and reliability by industries, the advantages of filament-wound pipes over hand lay-up or other manufacturing processes are likely to become more obvious. This process is also highly scalable, enabling the manufacturer to offer a variety of pipe diameters and wall thicknesses with minimal material waste, ensured quality, and reduced costs per unit as production volume increases.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to form the second-fastest-growing regional FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes market.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest-growing market for FRP/GRP/GRE pipes in terms of growth rate, backed by a strong pipeline of infrastructure development projects, industrialization, and investments in the energy and water sectors. The region is undergoing rapid urbanization, and governments are focusing on the development of large-scale infrastructure projects such as water supply and distribution networks, wastewater treatment plants, desalination plants, and sewage systems to cater to the increasing demand from the rising population. As an arid region, countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait are heavily investing in the development of desalination and district cooling plants, driving the demand for high-salinity, high-pressure, and resistant GRE/GRP composite pipes. In the African region, growing mining activities, industrial parks, and urban water supply schemes are fueling the demand for long-lasting, low-maintenance pipeline infrastructure with inherent corrosion resistance.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=136989073

Key Players

The key players in the FRP/GRP/GRE pipes market are NOV (US), Amiantit Company (Saudi Arabia), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), Amiblu Holding GmbH (Austria), Graphite India Limited (India), Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory (UAE), Hengrun Group Co., Ltd. (China), Hill & Smith PLC (UK), GRE COMPOSITES (Thailand), Advanced Piping Solutions (Saudi Arabia), Smithline Composites (UAE), Kuzeyboru (Turkey), Krah Group (Germany), Gruppo Sarplast (Italy) and Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd. (China) among many others.

Get access to the latest updates on FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes Companies and FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

GFRP Rebar Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Fiberglass Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Aerospace Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Carbon Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Masterbatch Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets