Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market to grow by USD 2.82 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by Application and Geography Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market by Application report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.82 billion. 32% of the growth will originate from Europe.

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market 2022-2026

Application

Infant formula



The baby formula segment in the worldwide FOS market is anticipated to experience a considerable increase in market revenue over the forecast period as compared to the other categories, such as food and drinks, animal feeds, and dietary supplements. Infant formulas are specially formulated foods for babies younger than one-year-old. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other governmental organizations have specific regulations on the composition of infant food in order to assure the high quality of the product.

Food and beverages



Animal feed



Dietary supplements



Others

Geography

Europe



Europe will account for 32% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for fructooligosaccharide (FOS) are Germany and the United Kingdom . The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in North America and APAC. Over the course of the projection period, the fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market will expand in Europe thanks to the diversification and expansion of local industries in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, and animal feed sectors.

APAC



North America



South America ,



Middle East and Africa

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beneo GmbH: The company offers fructooligosaccharides such as Orafti inulin and Oligofructose.

The company offers fructooligosaccharides such as Orafti inulin and Oligofructose. BRENNTAG SE.: The company offers fructooligosaccharides such as Frutalose and Frutafit.

The company offers fructooligosaccharides such as Frutalose and Frutafit. Cargill Inc.: The company offers fructooligosaccharides such as chicory root fiber and dairy

The company offers fructooligosaccharides such as chicory root fiber and dairy Ingredion Inc.: The company offers fructooligosaccharides such as Nutraflora prebiotic fibers.

The company offers fructooligosaccharides such as Nutraflora prebiotic fibers. Jarrow Formulas Inc.: The company offers fructooligosaccharides such as Prebiotic inulin FOS.

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market: Driver

One of the main factors propelling the fructooligosaccharide market's expansion is the health benefits of FOS. FOS are often short-chain fructans that the body is unable to process. Short-chain fatty acids are created by FOS fermentation and the helpful bacteria in the intestine. Major bodily functions are strongly linked to gut health. Therefore, it's crucial to keep your stomach in good shape. Fructooligosaccharides aid in the maintenance of the gastrointestinal system's balance and activity. They are critical in maintaining the balance and diversity of intestinal bacteria as well as increasing the number of good bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Throughout the forecast period, these health advantages will fuel market expansion.

The major reason affecting the growth of the fructooligosaccharide market is the high cost of FOS synthesis. Prebiotic oligosaccharides are typically produced by enzymatic processing of inexpensive source materials such as lactose, sucrose, and plant derivatives. The source of the enzyme, the circumstances of the reaction, and the concentration of the substrates all affect the quantity and nature of oligosaccharides produced. Owing to the low yield of the current process the costs of production have increased. In order to produce more enzymes the manufacturers are investing in R&D projects and looking into more productive production methods. During the anticipated period, these issues are anticipated to impede market expansion.

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.96% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.0 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beneo GmbH, Biocare Ltd., Biosynth Ltd., BOCSCI Inc., BRENNTAG SE, Cargill Inc., Dana Dairy Group, Galam, Ingredion Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Megazyme Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nutriagaves Group, Pastry ua, Quantum Hi Tech China Biological Co. Ltd., Sensus, Tata Chemicals Ltd, and Tereos Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

