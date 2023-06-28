Fructose Malabsorption Is Common -- And Intoleran Has the Answer

News provided by

Intoleran

28 Jun, 2023, 08:32 ET

Fructose Intolerance Is Prevalent and Confusing. Intoleran's Fructase and Quatrase Forte Digestive Enzymes Are Helping People Enjoy Their Food Again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran is a Dutch health brand that manufactures high-quality digestive enzymes. One of these is fructase, a simple supplement that contains the Xylose Isomerase enzyme. This helps convert dietary fructose into glucose, a necessary step for many living with a fructose intolerance.

Fructose intolerance is a common condition that many people struggle with around the world. Approximately 30% of Europeans, for example, suffer from fructose intolerance — or fructose malabsorption as it's also called. A smaller number of people inherit the condition, too, while some studies indicate that as much as a third of all IBS cases are misdiagnosed forms of fructose intolerance.

The widespread nature, various forms, and ongoing confusion mean fructose intolerance remains a largely misunderstood and understudied area of the dietary world. It is also a condition without a specific long-term cure. Those who struggle to break down fruit sugar and similar sugars must deal with the condition for their entire lives.

"Living with a fructose intolerance can be intimidating," says Harmen Treep, owner of Intoleran, "Our goal is to make it possible for those with a fructose sensitivity to enjoy their food again without having to pay the price through poor digestion afterward."

Treep adds that fructase isn't the company's only solution for fruit sugar digestion. "For many, the issue runs deeper than just fruit sugar," he says, "IBS, for instance, is a common struggle without a clear digestional shortcoming to focus on." In cases like this, Treep recommends the company's popular quatrase forte. The comprehensive supplement consists of a mixture of digestive enzymes, including Xylose Isomerase, which supports digestion on a broader scale.

Whether it's accessing targeted help through fructase or more holistic support via quatrase forte, Intoleran is equipping those with poor digestion to avoid painful and unpleasant symptoms and ultimately enjoy their food once again in as simple and effective a way as possible.

About Intoleran
Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

Bouke Smeets 
M: +31(06)23763626
[email protected]

SOURCE Intoleran

Also from this source

Intoleran's Quatrase Forte Is the Swiss Army Knife of Digestive Enzymes

Intoleran's Digestive Enzymes Are Managing CSID

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.