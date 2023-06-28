Fructose Malabsorption Is Common -- And Intoleran Has the Answer

Fructose Intolerance Is Prevalent and Confusing. Intoleran's Fructase and Quatrase Forte Digestive Enzymes Are Helping People Enjoy Their Food Again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoleran is a Dutch health brand that manufactures high-quality digestive enzymes. One of these is fructase , a simple supplement that contains the Xylose Isomerase enzyme. This helps convert dietary fructose into glucose, a necessary step for many living with a fructose intolerance .

Fructose intolerance is a common condition that many people struggle with around the world. Approximately 30% of Europeans , for example, suffer from fructose intolerance — or fructose malabsorption as it's also called. A smaller number of people inherit the condition , too, while some studies indicate that as much as a third of all IBS cases are misdiagnosed forms of fructose intolerance.

The widespread nature, various forms, and ongoing confusion mean fructose intolerance remains a largely misunderstood and understudied area of the dietary world. It is also a condition without a specific long-term cure. Those who struggle to break down fruit sugar and similar sugars must deal with the condition for their entire lives.

"Living with a fructose intolerance can be intimidating," says Harmen Treep, owner of Intoleran, "Our goal is to make it possible for those with a fructose sensitivity to enjoy their food again without having to pay the price through poor digestion afterward."

Treep adds that fructase isn't the company's only solution for fruit sugar digestion. "For many, the issue runs deeper than just fruit sugar," he says, "IBS, for instance, is a common struggle without a clear digestional shortcoming to focus on." In cases like this, Treep recommends the company's popular quatrase forte . The comprehensive supplement consists of a mixture of digestive enzymes, including Xylose Isomerase, which supports digestion on a broader scale.

Whether it's accessing targeted help through fructase or more holistic support via quatrase forte, Intoleran is equipping those with poor digestion to avoid painful and unpleasant symptoms and ultimately enjoy their food once again in as simple and effective a way as possible.

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

