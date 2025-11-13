FRUGA HITS SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET - LET'S CELEBRATE!

FRUGA Arrives at Sprouts: Miami Super Soda Now Available in Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big news, Florida! FRUGA, the Miami-born FRUIT SUPER SODA, has officially landed in the Sprouts Farmers Market Innovation Set, and we're turning this milestone into a full-on celebration. This curated Innovation Set is Sprouts' way of testing and supporting emerging brands that are better for you, and now FRUGA is one of them. From Miami to Sprouts shelves, this is your invitation to join the movement, feel the vibe, and enjoy the energy that's taking over the Sunshine State.

Crafted with real fruit, prebiotics, vitamins, and antioxidants, FRUGA brings a new kind of refreshment that is all about feeling good and keeping it real. It is not just a soda, it is a lifestyle born from Miami's bold, vibrant spirit. Every sip is a bright, tropical experience and a new take on soda that actually tastes like real fruit. FRUGA is made to support digestive health and immunity, so you can feel as good as it tastes.

"Seeing FRUGA at Sprouts is surreal," says FRUGA founder Alan García. "We have poured our hearts into this brand, and now we want everyone to come visit Sprouts, grab a can, and celebrate this moment with us. Being part of the Sprouts Innovation Set is a huge opportunity for FRUGA to show what we are made of."

And here is the best part: FRUGA is debuting its brand-new Passion Fruit in the Sprouts Innovation Set. Enjoy a burst of tropical sunshine in every sip: it's light, tangy, and full of Miami attitude. We are inviting everyone to stop by Sprouts and be among the first to try it.

Whether you are team Pink Guava, Mango, Pineapple, or ready to fall for Passion Fruit, you can now find your favorite FRUGA in the Innovation Set section at Sprouts. This test is a chance for shoppers to discover FRUGA, and for FRUGA to permanently earn its place on shelves through real community love.

This moment is about more than brand growth. It is about sharing what FRUGA stands for: real fruit, real refreshment, and real community. So grab your friends, stop by your nearest Sprouts, and let's make Florida fizz with FRUGA.

ABOUT FRUGA

FRUGA is a FRUIT SUPER SODA born in Miami and made with real fruit and functional ingredients like prebiotics, antioxidants, and vitamins. Designed for those who crave authenticity, wellness, and fun, FRUGA brings a refreshing new twist to soda that is naturally uplifting, bright, and full of feel-good energy. Every can is crafted to support digestive health and immunity while delivering an unforgettable tropical fruit experience.

