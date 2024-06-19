Fruit And Vegetable Mixed Juices Market size is set to grow by USD 13.6 million from 2024-2028, increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK , June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fruit and vegetable mixed juices market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.65% during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovations in fruit and vegetable mixed juice flavors. However, fluctuating raw materials prices of fruit and vegetable mixed juices poses a challenge. Key market players include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BIONADE GmbH, BOLLER Fruchtsafte Stolz OHG, Campbell Soup Co., Chegworth Valley Ltd., Citrus Systems Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Hans Zipperle AG, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Purity Soft Drinks, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Welch Foods Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Ambient fruit and vegetable juices and Chilled fruit and vegetable juices), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BIONADE GmbH, BOLLER Fruchtsafte Stolz OHG, Campbell Soup Co., Chegworth Valley Ltd., Citrus Systems Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Hans Zipperle AG, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Purity Soft Drinks, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Welch Foods Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global fruit and vegetable mixed juices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for natural and nutritious beverage options. Innovative cold-pressed juice blends and flavors are gaining popularity, leading vendors to introduce new products in the market. These offerings not only enhance the nutritional value but also cater to the evolving taste preferences of consumers. Consequently, the market is expected to thrive during the forecast period.

The market for fruit and vegetable mixed juices is experiencing significant growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking out nutritious and convenient beverage options. Flavors like carrot, tomato, and apple are popular choices. Fruit juices, such as orange and grape, continue to dominate the market. However, vegetable juices are gaining traction due to their health benefits. Fortified juices, like those with added vitamins and minerals, are also trending. Brands are innovating with new product lines, such as low-sugar and organic options. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer demand for healthy and convenient beverage choices.

Market Challenges

The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market faces rising production costs due to the increase in raw material prices. Fruits, vegetables, sugar, and packaging materials are the primary ingredients. Adverse weather conditions, emergencies, disasters, and supply shortages impact the availability and price of these raw materials. Introducing new product varieties with specific ingredients becomes challenging, affecting consumer purchase decisions and market performance. The volatile prices of fruits and packaging materials significantly impact market growth.

The Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market faces several challenges. The first issue is the need for cold storage and preservation techniques to maintain the freshness and quality of the juices. Older methods of production and distribution can lead to spoilage and loss of nutrients. Another challenge is the increasing consumer demand for organic and natural juices. Sourcing these ingredients can be difficult and costly. Additionally, competition from other beverage markets, such as carbonated drinks and ready-to-drink teas, can make it hard for Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juice companies to stand out. Lastly, consumer preferences for specific flavors and combinations can make it necessary for companies to frequently innovate and adapt their product offerings.

Segment Overview

This fruit and vegetable mixed juices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Ambient fruit and vegetable juices

1.2 Chilled fruit and vegetable juices Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Ambient fruit and vegetable juices- The Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers. Demand for these juices is driven by their nutritional benefits and convenience. Major players in the industry are expanding production capacity to meet rising demand. Flavors like orange-carrot and apple-beet are popular choices. Supermarkets and online retailers are key distribution channels. Market size is projected to reach USDXX billion by 2025.

Research Analysis

The Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of the importance of consuming nutritious foods for maintaining a strong immune system. Pomegranate juice, rich in DV of potassium and known for its heart health benefits, is a popular choice among consumers, especially older people dealing with various health issues. The demand for organic food and sugar-free fruit juices is on the rise, leading to product innovation and premiumization in the beverage industry. Natural flavors, colors, and nutritional components derived from Fruits and Vegetables are essential in these juices, ensuring a long shelf-life and delivering essential nutrients and bioactive substances like Omega-3. The Gulf countries, with high per capita consumption, are key markets for these juices, as consumers seek out Mechanical processing methods like Pressing and Squeezing to preserve the natural taste and nutrients.

Market Research Overview

The Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market is a significant sector in the global beverage industry. This market caters to consumers seeking healthy and nutritious drink options. Fruits and vegetables are rich sources of essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. The market offers a wide range of flavors and combinations to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The convenience and portability of these juices make them a popular choice among busy consumers. The market is driven by factors such as increasing health awareness, changing consumer lifestyles, and the growing trend of functional foods. The market also faces challenges such as the high cost of raw materials and the need for preservation techniques to maintain the nutritional value of the juices. Overall, the Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to its health benefits and consumer demand.

