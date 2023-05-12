Fruit and vegetable mixed juices market size to grow by USD 13.53 billion from 2022 to 2027, Chegworth Valley Ltd. and Citrus Systems Inc. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market size is set to grow by USD 13.53 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 3.74%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BIONADE GmbH, BOLLER Fruchtsafte Stolz OHG, Campbell Soup Co., Chegworth Valley Ltd., Citrus Systems Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Hans Zipperle AG, Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Purity Soft Drinks, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Welch Foods Inc., Windmill Organics Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fruit and vegetable mixed juices market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Ambient fruit and vegetable juices



Chilled fruit and vegetable juices

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The ambient fruit and vegetable juices segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Ambient fruit and vegetable mixed juices are heat-treated and filled in sterile packaging. They can be stored at temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius to 20 10 degrees Celsius. As a result, they have a shelf life of more than a year and can be stored at room temperature. Innovative packaging further improves the shelf life of mixed fruit and vegetable juices. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Fruit and vegetable mixed juices market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis and scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market provides a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

BOLLER Fruchtsafte Stolz OHG - The company offers fruits and vegetables mixed juices such as Meadow orchard apple juice with Aronia berry juice and Organic pear and blackberry juice.

The company offers fruits and vegetables mixed juices such as Meadow orchard apple juice with Aronia berry juice and Organic pear and blackberry juice. Chegworth Valley Ltd. - The company offers fruits and vegetable mixed juices such as pear and apple juice and apple and raspberry juice.

The company offers fruits and vegetable mixed juices such as pear and apple juice and apple and raspberry juice. Citrus Systems Inc. - The company offers fruits and vegetable mixed juices under its brand fRoot.

The company offers fruits and vegetable mixed juices under its brand fRoot. Hans Zipperle AG - The company offers fruits and vegetable mixed juices under its brand Del Monte .

The report also covers the following areas:

Fruit and vegetable mixed juices market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

Driver - Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are driving market growth. The dietary habits of consumers have shifted considerably during the past two decades. The trend of snacking between meals has become popular worldwide. In addition, rapid economic growth in developing countries in APAC, such as China and India, has led to a rise in disposable incomes and purchasing power parity. Therefore, consumers opt for fruit and vegetable mixed juice variants that match their taste preferences. These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Trend - Innovations in fruit and vegetable mixed juice flavors are a key trend in the market. The demand for products that contain natural ingredients and offer high nutritional value has increased owing to the growing wellness trend. Consumers are seeking innovative blends and flavors instead of sticking to traditional juices. Therefore, vendors are launching cold-pressed juices in new flavors. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge - Fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging market growth. The prices of raw materials such as fruits, vegetables, and sugar, as well as packaging materials such as plastic, aluminum, and paper, are highly volatile. As a result, fruit and vegetable mixed juice manufacturers incur high costs while procuring raw materials. This also affects the purchase decision of consumers, which affects the market performance of manufacturers. The price of fruits fluctuates with weather conditions, national emergencies, natural disasters, supply shortages, and other unexpected events affecting the supply of raw materials. Therefore, volatility in the prices of raw materials may have a significant impact on the growth of the global fruit and vegetable mixed juices market during the forecast period.

Fruit and vegetable mixed juices market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist fruit and vegetable mixed juices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruit and vegetable mixed juices market vendors

What's new?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Fruit And Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.39 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BIONADE GmbH, BOLLER Fruchtsafte Stolz OHG, Campbell Soup Co., Chegworth Valley Ltd., Citrus Systems Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Hans Zipperle AG, Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Purity Soft Drinks, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Welch Foods Inc., Windmill Organics Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

