Fruit And Vegetable Processing Equipment Market to increase by USD 2.48 billion during 2022-2027, Growing demand for processed fruits and vegetables to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

16 Oct, 2023, 04:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.48 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Pre-processing equipment, Processing equipment, and Packaging and handling equipment), Product (Semi-automatic and Automatic), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing focus on food preservation drives the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market. Vacuum packaging, freezing, and canning are all some of the innovative techniques that manufacturers use to extend the shelf life of processed products. The use of natural and organic preservatives is another aspect of food preservation in the market. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market: Alfa Laval AB, ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Bigtem Makine A.S., Buhler AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dow Chemical Co., FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l., Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V., GEA Group AG, Heat and Control Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Krones AG, Marel Group, Neologic Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Sormac BV, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Tomra Systems ASA, Turatti Srl, Unitec Spa, Urschel Laboratories Inc., Vanmark, Xinxiang Lingxian Light Industrial Machinery Co. Ltd., and Grote Co. Inc.
  • Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.15% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The increasing demand for processed exotic fruit products is an emerging fruit and vegetable processing equipment market trend.
  • The growing consumption of exotic fruits drives the demand for different types of fruits across the world.
  • This may likely increase the demand for fruit and vegetable processing equipment specifically designed for exotic fruits.

Challenge

  • The health hazards associated with processed fruit products challenge the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market. 
  • Mycotoxins such as aflatoxin, ochratoxin A, patulin, and Alternaria toxins (such as the alternariol, alternariol methyl ether, and altenuene) are commonly found in fruits and fruit products. 
  • High levels of these can lead to illness and death in some cases.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample 

Keg Segments:

By type, the pre-processing equipment segment is significant during the forecast period. Pre-processing refers to the first step before the main processing phase and is used to prepare fruits and vegetables for the main processing stages and ensure their quality, cleanliness, and uniformity. One of the major activities in this stage is sorting, which essentially is sorting fruits and vegetables according to size, shape, color, or any other desired criteria. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The Venezuela-Fruits and Vegetables Market size is projected to increase by USD 1,052.39 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% between 2022 and 2027.

The fruit sorting machinery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 118.06 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2022 to 2027, Blue Mountain Minerals, Cales de Llierca SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, and more among key companies- Technavio

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2022 to 2027, Blue Mountain Minerals, Cales de Llierca SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, and more among key companies- Technavio

The precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market...
Beaker Market is to grow by USD 468.07 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 33% of market growth- Technavio

Beaker Market is to grow by USD 468.07 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 33% of market growth- Technavio

The beaker market is expected to grow by USD 468.07 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.