Fruit And Vegetable Processing Equipment Market to increase by USD 2.48 billion during 2022-2027, Growing demand for processed fruits and vegetables to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.48 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Pre-processing equipment, Processing equipment, and Packaging and handling equipment), Product (Semi-automatic and Automatic), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing focus on food preservation drives the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market. Vacuum packaging, freezing, and canning are all some of the innovative techniques that manufacturers use to extend the shelf life of processed products. The use of natural and organic preservatives is another aspect of food preservation in the market.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market: Alfa Laval AB, ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Bigtem Makine A.S., Buhler AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dow Chemical Co., FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l., Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V., GEA Group AG, Heat and Control Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Krones AG, Marel Group, Neologic Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Sormac BV, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Tomra Systems ASA, Turatti Srl, Unitec Spa, Urschel Laboratories Inc., Vanmark, Xinxiang Lingxian Light Industrial Machinery Co. Ltd., and Grote Co. Inc.

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.15% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The increasing demand for processed exotic fruit products is an emerging fruit and vegetable processing equipment market trend.

is an emerging fruit and vegetable processing equipment market trend. The growing consumption of exotic fruits drives the demand for different types of fruits across the world.

This may likely increase the demand for fruit and vegetable processing equipment specifically designed for exotic fruits.

Challenge

The health hazards associated with processed fruit products challenge the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market.

challenge the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market. Mycotoxins such as aflatoxin, ochratoxin A, patulin, and Alternaria toxins (such as the alternariol, alternariol methyl ether, and altenuene) are commonly found in fruits and fruit products.

High levels of these can lead to illness and death in some cases.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Keg Segments:

By type, the pre-processing equipment segment is significant during the forecast period. Pre-processing refers to the first step before the main processing phase and is used to prepare fruits and vegetables for the main processing stages and ensure their quality, cleanliness, and uniformity. One of the major activities in this stage is sorting, which essentially is sorting fruits and vegetables according to size, shape, color, or any other desired criteria.

Related Reports:

The Venezuela-Fruits and Vegetables Market size is projected to increase by USD 1,052.39 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% between 2022 and 2027.

The fruit sorting machinery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 118.06 million.

