Fruit Bliss Expands With Addition Of Soft & Juicy Organic Tart Cherries

Fruit Bliss Tart Cherries are picked at the height of ripeness and sun-dried, and then undergo a rehydrating process that leaves them juicier and softer than traditional dried fruit.

Like all of Fruit Bliss' products, these Tart Cherries are Organic, Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free and contain no preservatives. They will be available in 4 oz. re-sealable pouches on Amazon and in markets around the country.

"Compared with other dried fruits, ours are soft and juicy, with no added sulfites," said Leone, a Brooklyn mom who decided to start Fruit Bliss to fill the gap in 100% healthy snacks on the supermarket shelves. "Fruit Bliss really is dried fruit reinvented and a truly healthy snack or addition to many dishes."

ABOUT FRUIT BLISS

One bite and you'll know exactly how Fruit Bliss got its name. Our passion for creating wholesome snacks with simple ingredients is what makes Fruit Bliss downright delicious. It all started as one health-minded mom's mission for clean snacking for her on-the-go family. Established in 2011, Susan Leone founded Fruit Bliss, one of the first companies to bring rehydrated dried fruit to the United States. Fruit Bliss products are certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan, Gluten and Preservative Free. They can be found in grocery stores nationwide, as well as Amazon.com. For more information and a full list of products, visit us online at www.fruitbliss.com.

