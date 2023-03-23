FRUIT FARM TIDAL CREEK RESTORATION PROJECT COMPLETED IN MARCO ISLAND, FLA.

Project improves tidal flow in the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sea & Shoreline announced the completion of a project by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and the City of Marco Island that will help to restore and enhance the tidal flow in conveyance through mangrove wetlands at Fruit Farm Creek in the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Marco Island, Fla. Funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for fish habitat restoration in areas affected by Hurricane Irma allowed the FWC in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the City of Marco Island to complete this project. Sea & Shoreline was contracted by the FWC to open a channel within a black mangrove dominated forest south of Marco Island to reestablish water conveyance between the estuaries north and south of the roadway, ultimately improving tidal flow throughout the creek.

Fruit Farm Tidal Creek Restoration in Marco Island, Fla.

The project was designed by J.R. Evans Engineering PA and intended to address the mangrove wetlands along San Marco Road which are highly impacted as a result of large scale mangrove die-offs due to lack of tidal flow.

"Reestablishing the water conveyance will bring life back to the mangroves and solve the issues that Fruit Farm Tidal Creek has been experiencing," said Sea & Shoreline's Field Manager, Kevin Perry.

Sea & Shoreline recently completed other projects for FWC including the Estuarine Habitat Restoration in FSUCML, Lake Istokpoga Revegetation, Moore's Creek Eelgrass Planting and Exclosure Relocation, Blue Springs Bank Stabilization, and a Seagrass Habitat Restoration in St. Andrew Bay. The company is also currently working on FWC's Warm Mineral Springs Restoration and Enhancement, and the M/V Eldorado Grounding Area Fill & Grade Project.

Since its inception in 2014, Sea & Shoreline's heralded experience with scientifically validated methods of aquatic restoration has proven successful across more than 150 environmental projects. The company continues to be the industry leader in rehabilitating threatened and corrupted aquatic environments, with proven success in places such as Crystal River, Homosassa River, the Caloosahatchee River, and the Indian River Lagoon.

