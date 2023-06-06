Fruit Fillings Market Analysis Report 2023: Berries, Citrus Fruits, Tropical Fruits - Global Forecast to 2028 - Tropical Fruits Segment to Dominate Across All Regions

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit Fillings Market by Filling Type, Fruit Type (Berries, Citrus Fruits, Tropical Fruits), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Ice Cream, Beverages), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fruit fillings market is projected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2028 from USD 3.0 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6%

The market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increased consumer demand for convenience foods, the popularity of on-the-go snacks, and the rise of e-Commerce platforms. Moreover, the consumers are inclined towards premium products and exploring new cuisines.

They are willing to spend extra for high-quality and nutritious products with low-calorie, less sugar, and this trend is expected to continue. Thus, the growth of this market is majorly attributed to the growing consumer awareness of health and wellness and their adoption towards eating nutritious food along with flavors is driving the market for fruit fillings.

By filling type, fruit fillings without pieces is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

The market for fruit fillings without pieces occupied the largest share in the global fillings market. These fillings may or may not contain some traces of fruit pieces, which provide diversified applications for bakery fillings in tarts, Danish pastries, sweet pies, dessert fillings, decoration and stuffing for dairy products, ice creams, desserts, and beverages.

Over the years, there has been a significant rise in fruit processing industries, which use fresh and whole fruits for processing into various ingredients, such as fruit pastes, purees, compotes, and sauces, which are further converted into fruit fillings with few added ingredients for color and flavoring.

Processed fruits are highly effective as they preserve the nutrition content of the fruit by going through different processing, which avoids enzyme destruction and decay. The processed fruit fillings are convenient, easy to use, and require less preparation time. Thus, the prevalence and rise in processed fruits are directly proportional to the fruit fillings market growth.

By fruit type, berries are growing rapidly over the forecast period.

Berries are a good source of fiber, antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. They are being included in various food and beverages to increase their nutritional component, boosting the industry growth for fillings.

Berries, due to their taste, flavor, and ease of usage and consumption, are gaining popularity as a healthy filling trend. These are processed to form value-added products for the fillings market, such as paste, puree, and frozen berries, which are widely used in bakery products, confectioneries, beverages, dairy products, ice cream and dessert toppings, spreads, and many other food products.

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, and red currant are the most popular berries used as fillings for food and beverage products. The production of berries for food processing has been steadily growing, indicating a growing demand for value-added berry fruit products.

By Region, UK is driving the market in Europe in fruit fillings due to increasing demand for food with healthy and natural food ingredients.

The fruit fillings market in the UK is driven by increasing consumer demand for more convenient ways and due to the shifting eating habits of consumers toward healthy food ingredients. Consumers in the country remain highly focused on healthy and nutritional food ingredients. This has increased by purchasing food products with natural ingredients, i.e., organic, low-calorie, and less sugar, among others.

According to the National Diet and Nutrition Survey (NDNS), consumer inclination is toward a healthy diet, and the demand for dietary ingredients has also increased. It also showed that there is an inclined interest of consumers to spend more on premium and healthy food items such as exotic fruits and other preparations made from super fruit products.

Health and wellbeing are key trends driving the market as the demand for plant-based and 'clean eating' products increases. This increases the demand for naturally processed fruit & vegetable ingredients, which further creates opportunities for fruit fillings in the country.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the fruit fillings market include Puratos Group (Belgium), Agrana Beteiligungs- AG (Austria), Dawn Food Products Inc. (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), CSM Ingredients (Luxembourg), Bakels Worldwide (Switzerland), Andros Group (France), and Zentis GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for Convenience Food, Growing Health Awareness, and Changing Lifestyle to Drive Fruit Fillings Market

Fruit Fillings Without Pieces Segment Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

US Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

Tropical Fruits Segment to Dominate Across All Regions

Fruit Fillings Without Pieces Segment to Dominate Across All Regions

Dairy Segment to Account for Largest Share During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Boost in Demand for Convenience Food

Growing Bakery and Confectionery Industry

Increase in Number of Institutional Bakery & Ecommerce Channels

Availability of Wide Range of Flavors

Restraints

Seasonality of Raw Materials

Perishability of Fruit Fillings

Declining Share of Artisanal Bakeries

Stringent International Quality Standards and Regulations

Opportunities

New Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Increasing Health Awareness

Challenges

Rising Preference for Clean-Label Products

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Product Development

Raw Material Sourcing

Production and Processing

Quality and Safety Controllers

Marketing and Distribution

End-users

Technology Analysis

High-Pressure Processing Technology for Better Shelf Life of Fruit Products

Nir Spectroscopy and Chemometrics for Fruit Quality Assurance

Case Study

Integration of Valorization Concept Allowed Conversion of Fruit Waste into High-Value Products

Company Profiles

Key Players

Puratos Group

Dawn Food Products Inc.

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Csm Ingredients

Barry Callebaut

Zentis GmbH & Co. KG

Bakels Worldwide

Andros Group

Fruit Fillings Inc.

Rice & Company Inc.

Efco Products Inc.

Baldwin Richardson Foods

Barker Fruit Processors Ltd.

Fruit Crown Products Corporation

Wawona Frozen Foods

Other Players

Lyons Magnus LLC

Pregel S.P.A.

Malas Fruit Products

Cornaby's LLC

Alimentos Profusa SA De C.V.

