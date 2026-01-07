FRUIT, FLAVOR AND THE 2026 FEED: DOLE PACKAGED FOODS UNVEILS FIRST ANNUAL FRUIT TREND REPORT

From treatonomics and tropical flavors to brighter beverages and mini meals, Dole's report

spotlights key shifts on how consumers choose and enjoy fruit.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is looking ahead to the future by unveiling its inaugural trend report, Fruit Fwd: Fruit, Flavor and the 2026 Feed , shedding light on the evolving food and beverage landscape through the unique lens of fruit. This forecast stands as the powerful culmination of Dole's legacy of fruit forward innovation and its relentless commitment to decoding today's consumer appetites and behaviors.

Dole 2026 Trend Forecast_Hero

Since 1901, Dole has harnessed the feel-good positivity of fruit bringing accessible nutrition and bright fruit flavor to consumers every day. By combining its expert-driven legacy with unique cultural insights, social listening and category data, the forecast uncovers five key trends that are sure to shape how people experience flavor and fruit in 2026, from their social feeds to their plates.

"Cultural currency is reshaping how we eat and drink, shifting flavor from simple preference to an emotional benefit and sensory escape," said Mike Secor, Vice President of Marketing, Dole Packaged Foods US. "Consumers want accessible ways to elevate their daily routines and fruit has emerged as the versatile ingredient for this evolution. From the tropical flavor takeover and emerging global cuisines, to the rise of 'treatonomics', fruit is the vibrant thread that delivers brighter moments through it all."

DOLE PREDICTS – The five biggest fruit trends to define the year ahead include:

Tropical Takeover: From guava and passion fruit to dragon fruit and pineapple, these flavors offer a "sensory getaway," balancing comfort with adventurous flavor exploration and growing crave for global cuisines as over 90 percent of Gen Z and Millennials crave bold new tastes.¹ Fruit is becoming more than a flavor, but also an aesthetic and mindset per Vogue .





From guava and passion fruit to dragon fruit and pineapple, these flavors offer a "sensory getaway," balancing comfort with adventurous flavor exploration and growing crave for global cuisines as over 90 percent of Gen Z and Millennials crave bold new tastes.¹ Fruit is becoming more than a flavor, but also an aesthetic and mindset . Beverages Are Booming: Gen Z's flair for fun, and the rise of at-home mixology, make today's drinks feel more playful and premium. Powered by refreshers, dirty sodas, mocktails and more photoworthy sips, fruit is now a primary flavor vehicle as tropical beverages have experienced 98 percent growth in product introductions in the last three years, with dragon fruit and mango being the most common flavors featured in refreshers.²





Gen Z's flair for fun, and the rise of at-home mixology, make today's drinks feel more playful and premium. Powered by refreshers, dirty sodas, mocktails and more photoworthy sips, fruit is now a primary flavor vehicle as tropical beverages have experienced 98 percent growth in product introductions in the last three years, with dragon fruit and mango being the most common flavors featured in refreshers.² Mini Meals are the New Main: Busy lifestyles are transforming the way people eat, driving 54 percent of Americans to eat snacks instead of meals when pressed for time and fueling over 500,000 #girldinner post glamorizing the graze. Consumers want freedom to sample multiple flavors and textures without committing to a full-size dish, making single-serve portions the ideal balance solution.





Busy lifestyles are transforming the way people eat, driving 54 percent of Americans to eat snacks instead of meals when pressed for time and fueling over 500,000 #girldinner post glamorizing the graze. Consumers want freedom to sample multiple flavors and textures without committing to a full-size dish, making single-serve portions the ideal balance solution. Fruit Powered Glow Up: The gut is now seen as the gateway to glowing skin, stable mood and stronger immunity. Interest in fruit's role in gut health is accelerating with news articles referencing both "microbiome" and "fruit" up 163 percent.³ Tropical varieties like papaya and pineapple are gaining attention for their functional benefits.





The gut is now seen as the gateway to glowing skin, stable mood and stronger immunity. Interest in fruit's role in gut health is accelerating with news articles referencing both "microbiome" and "fruit" up 163 percent.³ Tropical varieties like papaya and pineapple are gaining attention for their functional benefits. Treatonomics Delights: Less guilty pleasure, more intentional emotional uplift. Operating within treatonomics, 75 percent of consumers consider snacks a critical part of their day for a "moment of joy"⁴ while an additional 76 percent prioritize the snacks' taste and indulgence.⁵

Backed by recent data and research, The Fruit Fwd report unveils a seismic shift in consumer behavior, demonstrating how these trends are redefining the way the world eats and drinks to meet their daily needs.

Download the full 2026 Trend Forecast here and learn how you can incorporate the latest trends at dolesunshine.com .

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is a global leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit-based snacks across four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, and Pantry. The company offers a full line of packaged shelf-stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices—delivering the natural goodness of fruit to people around the world. Guided by its Dole Beliefs—Brighter Product, Brighter Planet, and Brighter Today—the company is on a mission to create a more sustainable future with a focus on environment, agriculture, nutrition, and building a shared value ecosystem through the goodness of fruit. For more information, visit dolesunshine.com .

¹ Mintel Global Consumer Survey

² Mintel, Sober Curious Nation: How Non-Alcoholic Beverages Are Redefining Drinking Culture

³ I&I Data

⁴ Circana's State of Snacking reports

⁵ Mintel, Ice Cream & Frozen Novelties – US – 2024; NielsenIQ Retail Measurement, Total US xAOC, 52WE 11/2/24

SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC