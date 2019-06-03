Fruit-Infused Water Made Easy: Introducing True Lemon Fruit Infusions™

With a delicate and thirst-quenching taste, True Lemon Fruit Infusions are convenient to carry on the go. The individual stick packets can be simply added to 16 ounces of water for a quick and easy flavor boost throughout the day.

As with all True Citrus products, True Lemon Fruit Infusions are made with simple and clean ingredients, are gluten- and sodium-free, and are non-GMO. Every serving, which is one stick packet, has 0 calories; 0 grams of sugar; and no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, flavors or colors.

True Lemon Fruit Infusions joins the True Citrus family of products, which include 0-calorie True Lemon and True Lime, unsweetened crystallized wedge replacements, and low-calorie True Lemon Lemonades and True Lime Limeades.

"We believe that the foundation of a healthy, happy lifestyle lies in good hydration, so we're always innovating new 'hydration helpers' to make plain water more exciting and help our customers feel their best," says True Citrus CEO Robert Cuddihy. "We are very excited about Fruit Infusions because the taste is exceptional, there's nothing like them on the market, and they give our customers another way to flavor their water deliciously."

True Lemon Fruit Infusions are available for purchase online only at truelemon.com for $3.99 per 10-count box (10 servings), but for a limited time there will be introductory pricing of 50 percent off each box.

About True Citrus

True Citrus, a Baltimore-based company, is the manufacturer of the True Citrus family of products, including True Lemon® and True Lime® unsweetened sachets, lemonades and limeades. All True Citrus products are made from patented formulas that capture an authentic, fresh-squeezed citrus taste and use only simple and clean ingredients (and never contain artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives, sodium or gluten). True Citrus products, including low-calorie lemonades and limeades, unsweetened citrus replacements, and spice blends, are available at more than 35,000 stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Safeway, Publix, HEB, Wegmans and Food Lion, among others, as well as on Amazon and at truelemon.com.

True Citrus products are also available for foodservice operations, as well as for commercial ingredient applications. For more information, visit truelemon.com.

