Fruit of the Loom® celebrates 170 years of rich heritage captured in its new brand campaign

The campaign's corresponding commercial, called Made True, showcases how Fruit of the Loom has been a part of people's everyday lives from past to present, bringing forth care and quality in moments that matter most to them.

"We are excited to celebrate our 170-year milestone this year," said Karen Kendrick, VP Brand Communications and Creative Services at Fruit of the Loom. "Fruit of the Loom has stood the test of time due to the passion and expertise of our people who work tirelessly to exceed our customers' expectations and make apparel that is perfectly suited for life's moments."

To thank Fruit of the Loom's loyal customers, as well as welcome new ones, there are exclusive promotions available only on Wednesday, July 14 on Fruit.com. Launching at 8 a.m. central standard time on July 14, we will be offering free product with purchase. The first 170 shoppers who spend a minimum of $50 on the site will receive a free Iconic Tee, and the first 170 customers that purchase any Breathable product will receive a free pair of Breathable socks. Additionally, all orders are eligible for free shipping and 40% off sitewide with the code FRUIT170.

To continue the celebration, shop your favorite Fruit of the Loom products at Fruit.com.

*Iconic tees and Breathable socks are valid for one order per customer.

