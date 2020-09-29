Fruit of the Loom, Inc. Releases 2019 Sustainability Report, Launches 'Fruitful Futures' Global Sustainability Plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit of the Loom, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, released its first annual global sustainability report and announced Fruitful Futures, the company's new global sustainability plan. Fruitful Futures outlines Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its global supply chain with science-based targets, as well as a plan to enhance the lives and communities of its global workforce. The complete report can be viewed on www.FOTLinc.com.

"We are incredibly proud to publish our 2019 sustainability report and to announce Fruitful Futures, our comprehensive sustainability plan, uniting our global employees under shared goals that further our commitments to our customers and consumers," said Melissa Burgess Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Fruitful Futures connects Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s portfolio of iconic brands, which include Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Spalding® and Vanity Fair®, and its employees in purposeful work across three main pillars:

People-Centric: enriching lives for people and communities.

Planet-Conscious: reducing the environmental impact of our operations and products.

Product Authenticity: sourcing sustainably from transparent supply chains.

The plan aligns with five UN Sustainable Development Goals: Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Responsible Consumption and Production.

Highlights of the 2019 sustainability report include:

Fostering Inclusive Culture: Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s leadership team is 37% female and 39% of managers are female. In addition to continuing our efforts on gender equality, our goal is to finalize a comprehensive Diversity and Inclusion strategy in 2020.

Reducing Greenhouse Gases: The company saw a 59% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (2018 from a 2012 baseline in North and Central America) and has a commitment to set targets aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative and achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

Sourcing Sustainable Raw Materials: 89% of the cotton used by Fruit of the Loom Inc. is grown in the United States through Cotton LEADS, a program to advance sustainable agriculture practices in cotton production. The company has set goals to source 100% of cotton sustainably by 2025, and to increase sourcing of recycled polyester, nylon, and packaging.

"At Fruit of the Loom, Inc., we have a rich 100-year history of providing the essential goods people all over the world need to flourish and thrive." said Taylor. "We are committed to enriching our consumers' lives. Fruitful Futures is our plan to make our world more fruitful for generations to come."

About Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, is an international leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of family apparel, intimates, athletic apparel, and sporting equipment. The company has a robust portfolio of iconic brands, including heritage brands with over a century of influence, such as Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Spalding®, and Vanity Fair®. Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is a global holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. For more information on Fruit of the Loom, Inc., please visit FOTLinc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Shivel

270-935-2525

[email protected]

SOURCE Fruit of the Loom, Inc.