Fruit of the Loom Introduces the Next Era of Modern Essentials with Fresh Collection™ Apparel Line

Heritage brand targets Gen Z female apparel market with a focus on inclusivity, value, and updated wardrobe staples.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit of the Loom, a global leader in apparel manufacturing, today announced the strategic launch of its fresh collection line. The move signals a major portfolio expansion designed to capture the "transition market"- young women ages 13-22 navigating the gap between youth departments and adult intimates. By pairing a modern, minimalist aesthetic with its signature manufacturing scale, Fruit of the Loom is positioning itself to lead the next generation of value-driven, inclusive essentials.

Fresh Collection

"There's a real gap for young women who are in that in-between stage when she's outgrown the girl's department but doesn't see herself in what's next," said Athena Wrann, Creative Director. "So much of what's out there feels either too trendy or too grown. With the Fresh Collection™ offering, we wanted to create something that sits comfortably in-between easy, modern, and designed to let her be herself."

The launch is strategically designed to engage the 13–22 female consumer, aligning the assortment with Gen Z's growing emphasis on self-acceptance and authenticity as key purchase drivers. "This launch builds on what the Fruit of the Loom® brand has always done best--comfort and quality--through the lens of a new generation," said Diana Harl, Vice President of Innerwear at Fruit of the Loom. "We have focused on this underserved female segment, and created fresh product designed to reflect Gen Z's values of self-acceptance, authenticity, and individuality."

The collection introduces a redefined approach to "standard" sizing, offering a more inclusive and thoughtfully calibrated range that reduces friction at purchase, and builds long‑term brand affinity. Leveraging Fruit of the Loom's global supply chain, the line delivers trend-forward, durable essentials at an accessible price point, meeting Gen Z's expectations for both quality and value.

The collection is widely available now through Walmart.com and Walmart stores nationwide, and will launch at additional retailers this summer.

About Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is an international leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of family apparel, intimates, athletic apparel, and sporting equipment. The company has a portfolio of iconic brands, including heritage brands with over a century of influence, such as Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Jerzees®, Spalding®, and Vanity Fair Lingerie®. Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is a global holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. For more information on Fruit of the Loom, Inc., please visit FOTLinc.com.

SOURCE Fruit of the Loom, Ltd.