Fruit of the Loom Partners with Zara to Launch New Global Capsule Collection

The inspiration behind the collection was a play on Fruit of the Loom's heritage and leverages the brand's most recognized vintage logo. Incorporating classic styles that the brand is famous for, the new women's collection features bright-colored, quality T-shirts, sweatshirts with matching shorts and pants, and undergarments.

"It's an honor to collaborate with one of the world's most prominent and innovative fashion brands," said Karen Kendrick, VP Brand Communications and Creative Services. "Zara's use of our logo from the 80s and 90s, modernized with bright colors, is a wonderful tribute to the fun, optimistic spirit Fruit of the Loom embodies."

Featuring a round neck sweatshirt with long sleeves and a ribbed trim, high-waisted pants with an adjustable drawstring elastic waistband, a round neck tank top with a patch at the front hem, a V-neck crop top with straps and matching elastic hem, and others, the full capsule collection ranges from $19.90 to $39.90*, offering a variety of comfortable and stylish selections.

The limited time collection is currently available at Zara stores worldwide. To shop the full collection, visit Zara.com.

For more information about Fruit of the Loom, please visit Fruit.com.

*Tax not included.

About Fruit of the Loom

For 170 years, Fruit of the Loom has been a trusted expert in underwear and casual apparel, crafting comfortable, quality products for everybody and every body. We obsess over even the smallest details so people can feel free to focus on the things that matter most to them. And we try not to take ourselves too seriously – it's just more fun that way. For more information about Fruit of the Loom, visit us at Fruit.com.

About Zara

Beginning with the first store opening in the Spanish coastal city of A Coruña in 1975, Zara remains faithful to its core values, expressed simply in the same four key words that define all our stores and online platforms: beauty, clarity, functionality and sustainability. Nurturing a highly intimate relationship with its customers, Zara's designers respond instinctively to their changing needs, reacting to the latest trends and constant feedback received across its Woman, Man and Kids collections to deliver new ideas in the right place and at the right moment. For more information about Zara, visit zara.com.

