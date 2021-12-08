Fruit Powder Market in India to grow by USD 72.15 mn | Increasing Demand for Super Fruit Powders to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing consumption of fruit powders in packaged snacks targeting kids, and the increasing demand for clean labeled fruit powders will also drive the growth of the Fruit Powder Market in India. However, natural disasters and adverse weather conditions might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The fruit powder market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aarkay Food Products Ltd., DMH Ingredients Inc., Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Foods and Inns Ltd., FutureCeuticals Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Iprona Spa, Kanegrade Ltd., La Herbal (India), and Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Aarkay Food Products Ltd. - The company offers fruit powder such as spray-dried fruit powders.

The company offers fruit powder such as spray-dried fruit powders. DMH Ingredients Inc. - The company offers fruit powder such as apple powder, banana powder, and apricot powder, blueberry powder, and fig powder.

The company offers fruit powder such as apple powder, banana powder, and apricot powder, blueberry powder, and fig powder. Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers fruit powders such as mango fruit powders, guava fruit powders, and strawberry fruit powders, orange fruit powders, and banana fruit powders.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into mango, strawberry, banana, guava, and others.

the market is classified into mango, strawberry, banana, guava, and others. By Application, the market is classified into beverages and foods.

Related Reports -

Fruit Pulp Market in India -The fruit pulp market share in India is expected to increase by USD 124.38 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.61%. Download a free sample now!



Durian Fruit Market -The durian fruit market has the potential to grow by USD 8.58 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.47%. Download a free sample now!

Fruit Powder Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 72.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aarkay Food Products Ltd., DMH Ingredients Inc., Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Foods and Inns Ltd., FutureCeuticals Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Iprona Spa, Kanegrade Ltd., La Herbal (India), and Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

