Fruit Pulp Market In India to Grow by USD 124.38 mn | ABC Fruits and Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The fruit pulp market in India is fueled by factors such as the rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle, growing interest in fruit pulp products due to health benefits, and the increasing demand for instant baby food. High urbanization rates lead to improved standards of living and disposable incomes. Urbanization and consumerism have led to a major shift in the lifestyles and food habits of consumers over the last 20 years. The working population prefers products that are convenient and high in vitamins, such as fruit juices. This has enabled a rapid rise in the consumption of healthy products such as fruit pulp.

Market Challenges

One of the challenges impeding the growth of the fruit pulp market in India during the forecast period will be the adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines. There are various guidelines enforced by regulatory bodies for food additives, contaminants, hygiene, labeling and composition, quality, and waste disposal. Non-adherence to any regulation may lead to product recalls, due to which manufacturers have to incur high losses. This, in turn, impacts the brand image of the manufacturers among consumers.

Company Profiles

The fruit pulp market in India report provides comprehensive insights on key vendors, including ABC Fruits, Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Manuj Enterprises, Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Raj Exim Groups, S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Suyog Food Products, and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fruit pulp market in India report examines, assesses, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. A few of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, product innovations, growth strategies, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is classified into mango, strawberry, apple, guava, and others. The mango segment contributes the major share of the market owing to its health benefits and the increasing use of mango pulp in various food and beverage products.

Based on application, the market is classified into food and beverage segments.

Fruit Pulp Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 124.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Fruits, Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Manuj Enterprises, Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Raj Exim Groups, S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Suyog Food Products, and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

