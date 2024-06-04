Fruit Sorting Machinery Market size is set to grow by USD 116.4 million from 2024-2028, Increased focus on quality and safety of food products to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fruit sorting machinery market size is estimated to grow by USD 116.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Vendors in the fruit sorting machinery market are collaborating with IT companies to enhance their digital capabilities. TOMRA, a leading player, invested in Kezzler for a 14% stake, enabling traceability and transparency in the food value chain. This strategic move supports TOMRA's growth strategy and objective of doubling sales by 2027.

Blockchain technology, a crucial digital domain, offers benefits like quick contamination tracing and food item tracking. As a result, more vendors may form similar partnerships to boost their digital competency and fuel market growth.

The fruit sorting machinery market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automated solutions in the agricultural sector. Technology plays a crucial role in this market, with features such as image recognition and machine learning enabling precise sorting of various fruits. The market is also driven by the need for efficiency and consistency in fruit processing, as well as the desire to reduce labor costs.

Companies are focusing on developing sorting machinery that can handle a wide range of fruits, including apples, bananas, and pears. Additionally, there is a trend towards developing compact and portable sorting machines for small-scale farmers and cooperatives. Overall, the fruit sorting machinery market is expected to continue growing as technology advances and the demand for automated solutions increases.

Market Challenges

Fruit sorting machinery manufacturers face rising production costs due to the fluctuating price of stainless steel, their primary raw material. AISI 304 and AISI 316 stainless steels are commonly used in this industry. China , the world's leading steel producer, has experienced reduced steel supply and increased prices due to strict anti-pollution rules.

, the world's leading steel producer, has experienced reduced steel supply and increased prices due to strict anti-pollution rules. In 2020, steel cost around USD582 per metric ton, but by 2022, the price had risen to over USD800 . This steel price volatility may negatively impact the fruit sorting machinery market, potentially increasing equipment prices and potentially limiting production.

per metric ton, but by 2022, the price had risen to over . This steel price volatility may negatively impact the fruit sorting machinery market, potentially increasing equipment prices and potentially limiting production. The fruit sorting machinery market faces several challenges in the production process. One challenge is the inconsistency in fruit size and shape. Another issue is the presence of defects such as bruises, cuts, and blemishes. Additionally, differentiating between ripe and unripe fruits can be difficult.

Furthermore, the machinery must be able to handle various types of fruits, including delicate ones like grapes and berries. Lastly, the machinery must be able to work efficiently and quickly to keep up with the demand for fresh produce. These challenges require advanced technology and precision engineering to ensure optimal sorting results.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Automated fruit sorting machinery

1.2 Mechanical fruit sorting machinery Type 2.1 Optical sorting machine

2.2 Weight-based sorting machine Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Automated fruit sorting machinery - Fruit sorting machinery market is driven by the increasing adoption of automated systems in the food industry. Technologies such as optical sorting, color sorting, sensor-based sorting, and camera sorting are used to ensure consistent product quality and speed. Regulatory requirements for food safety have accelerated this trend. For instance, the UK's General Food Regulations 2004 mandate preventive measures against food contamination.

TOMRA's blizzard-free fall pulsed light emitting diode (LED) camera sorting machine is an example of advanced technology used for reliable detection of fruit differences. This precision and speed are essential for maintaining the weight consistency required in the food industry. As a result, the market for fruit sorting machinery is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Fruit Sorting Machinery Market encompasses advanced technologies and systems designed for premium quality fruit processing in Agricultural technology. These solutions include Optical sorters and Mechanical sorters, as well as Manual sorting systems. The primary focus is on maintaining visual appeal and nutritional value, while ensuring waste minimization. Automated sorting solutions employing Artificial intelligence, Computer vision technologies, and Precision sorting technologies are increasingly popular.

Imaging technologies such as near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy and hyperspectral imaging are integral to these systems. Advanced sensors and Machine learning algorithms enable real-time ripeness assessment and detection of external defects. The Fruit processing industries continue to invest in these advanced technologies to mitigate labor costs and enhance overall efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Fruit Sorting Machinery Market encompasses innovative technologies designed for automating the sorting process of various fruits. These systems utilize advanced features such as color recognition, shape analysis, size grading, and weight measurement to ensure optimal fruit sorting. The market witnesses continuous growth due to the increasing demand for automated solutions in the agricultural sector.

Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning algorithms enhances the efficiency and accuracy of these systems. Furthermore, the adoption of these technologies in developing countries is expected to fuel market expansion. Overall, the Fruit Sorting Machinery Market offers significant opportunities for growth in the agritech industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Automated Fruit Sorting Machinery



Mechanical Fruit Sorting Machinery

Type

Optical Sorting Machine



Weight-based Sorting Machine

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

