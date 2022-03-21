Fruit Tea Market Size to Grow by USD 1.07 Bn| 33% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics

Key Market Driver

One of the important aspects leading to the fruit tea market's growth is a growing focus on innovative fruit tea flavors . Fruit tea products are being purchased in greater numbers online from pure-play shops, online stores, and traditional tea retailer websites. When shopping for fruit tea goods online, health-conscious people look for healthier alternatives.

Furthermore, the expansion of organized retailing, particularly hypermarkets and supermarkets, is a major contributor to the increased sales of fruit tea items in different parts of the world.

Key Market Trend

The challenge limiting the expansion of the fruit tea market is the volatility of raw material prices . Because they are primarily based on tea prices, the market prices of various raw ingredients for fruit tea products are highly variable. Due to fluctuating raw material prices, vendors find it difficult to keep overall expenses under control.

Processed tea leaves, dried fruits and nuts, herbs and spices, botanical extracts, and other flavoring ingredients are some of the primary raw materials utilized in fruit tea production. The final prices of end-products are affected by the fluctuating prices of tea and other botanical raw materials. Natural flavoring agents are derivatives of plant-based products, hence their prices are altered directly or indirectly.

Fruit Tea Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Fruit Tea Market is segmented as below:

Type

Conventional Fruit Tea



Organic Fruit Tea

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Ahmad Tea Ltd: Through this segment, the company provides development and supply of flexible packaging globally. This segment is the largest supplier of plastic, aluminum, and fiber-based flexible packaging.

Alokozay: The company is involved in offering crisp food technologies CF6311C which is used for serving varieties for food having convection crossflow technology design to relieve moisture and condensation while maintaining product temperature.

Barrystea: The company is involved in offering drink cups which is there for single-use and straw-less InDesign to serve hot and cold beverages.

Fruit Tea Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fruit tea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fruit tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fruit tea market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruit tea market vendors

Fruit Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adagio teas, Ahmad Tea Ltd., Alokozay International Ltd., Barrys Tea, Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd., Bigelow Tea Co., Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Hong Kong Oriental Tea Co. Ltd., londonfruitandherb, MB-Holding GmbH and Co. KG, R. Twining and Co. Ltd., Riston Inc., Starbucks Coffee Co., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea, The Stash Tea Co., Tiesta Tea Co., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Conventional fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional fruit tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional fruit tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic fruit tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic fruit tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adagio teas

Exhibit 89: adagio teas - Overview



Exhibit 90: adagio teas - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: adagio teas - Key offerings

10.4 Ahmad Tea Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Ahmad Tea Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Ahmad Tea Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Ahmad Tea Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Alokozay International Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Alokozay International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Alokozay International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Alokozay International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Barrys Tea

Exhibit 98: Barrys Tea - Overview



Exhibit 99: Barrys Tea - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Barrys Tea - Key offerings

10.7 Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Harney and Sons Fine Teas

Exhibit 104: Harney and Sons Fine Teas - Overview



Exhibit 105: Harney and Sons Fine Teas - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Harney and Sons Fine Teas - Key offerings

10.9 R. Twining and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: R. Twining and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: R. Twining and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: R. Twining and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 114: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Stash Tea Co.

Exhibit 119: The Stash Tea Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Stash Tea Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: The Stash Tea Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

