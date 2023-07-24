Fruit Yogurt Market to grow by USD 11,896.43 million from 2022 to 2027| Rising launch of fruit yogurt drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit yogurt market size is expected to grow by USD 11,896.43 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period. The rising launch of fruit yogurt is notably driving growth. Manufacturers of fruit yogurt are focusing on innovating their product offerings. The rising focus on health and the changing dietary habits of people are fueling the growth of the global fruit yogurt market. In June 2021, Chobani launched two new flavours of zero-sugar yogurt, namely mixed berry and strawberry. To create yogurt with zero sugar, Chobani used filtered milk that reduces naturally occurring sugar. The company then used advanced natural fermentation methods that enable yogurt cultures to consume the remaining sugar. Chobani then added natural, non-genetically modified organism (GMO) sweeteners. Therefore, the rising presence of yogurt among health-conscious consumers, along with new product launches, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruit Yogurt Market 2023-2027

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fruit yogurt market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Ltd., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Cocoberry, Dairy Australia, Danone SA, Emmi UK Ltd., Fage International SA, General Mills Inc., Gjirofarm, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Kiwi Yogurt, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, New England Cheesemaking Supply Co. Inc., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., Sun Valley Dairy, Trader Joes, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller, and Yogurberry Australia Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Fruit Yogurt Market 2023-2027 : Significant Trends

The increasing use of superfruits in the production of yogurt is an emerging trend influencing market growth. The global fruit yogurt market is experiencing growth due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. The prevalence of health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and allergies has risen, leading consumers to prioritize healthy diets as a preventive measure. As a result, there is a shift from artificial ingredients to natural products, and the demand for fruit yogurt offering added nutritional value is on the rise. Superfruits, known for their high nutritional content and rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, are gaining popularity. Acai, goji berry, noni, pomegranate, and grapes are among the commonly used superfruits in new yogurt products. Vendors such as Fage and Muller incorporate ingredients like raspberry, strawberry, and pomegranate to attract consumers. The growing popularity of superfruits is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Fruit Yogurt Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The fruit Yogurt Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online



Others

Product

Spoonable Yogurt



Drinkable Yogurt

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution channels for fruit yogurt. The growth of these distribution channels is attributed to factors such as the growth of the organized retail sector in developed and developing economies. The growth of the retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving sales in this segment. These outlets offer consumers a wide range of fruit-floured yogurt products to choose from under a single roof. Factors such as discounted prices, enhanced shopping experience, ambient store atmosphere, and shelf displays encourage consumers to buy fruit yogurt from supermarkets and hypermarkets. The number of supermarkets is increasing in the US, the UK, and Brazil, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In developing countries, the convenience offered by supermarket and hypermarket retail formats has increased the number of these stores. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Fruit Yogurt Market 2023-2027: Major Challenge

Increasing product recalls may impede the fruit yogurt market growth during the forecast period. Product recalls can impact a company's reputation, lower consumer trust and loyalty, and cause financial and operational burdens on the company. A product is recalled when it is considered a potential health hazard due to contamination or the presence of allergens not mentioned on labels. The rising health consciousness among consumers has led to an increase in product recalls by companies. Issues such as contamination lower consumers' trust in the brand, which leads them to switch to substitute products. Therefore, various vendors face challenges such as product recalls, as unsuitable products may harm the health of consumers. These factors will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Fruit Yogurt Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fruit Yogurt Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fruit Yogurt Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendors Offerings

Cocoberry - The company offers fruit yogurt such as sugar free frozen yogurt.

The company offers fruit yogurt such as sugar free frozen yogurt. Britannia Industries Ltd. - The company offers fruit yogurt such as mango yogurt.

The company offers fruit yogurt such as mango yogurt. Chobani Global Holdings LLC - The company offers fruit yogurt such as raspberry greek yogurt.

Fruit Yogurt Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist fruit yogurt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fruit yogurt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the fruit yogurt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruit yogurt market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fruit Yogurt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,896.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.68 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Australia, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Ltd., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Cocoberry, Dairy Australia, Danone SA, Emmi UK Ltd., Fage International SA, General Mills Inc., Gjirofarm, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Kiwi Yogurt, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, New England Cheesemaking Supply Co. Inc., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., Sun Valley Dairy, Trader Joes, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller, and Yogurberry Australia Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fruit yogurt market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fruit yogurt market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Supermarkets/Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Supermarkets/Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Supermarkets/Hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Supermarkets/Hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Spoonable yogurt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Spoonable yogurt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Spoonable yogurt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Spoonable yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Spoonable yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Drinkable yogurt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Drinkable yogurt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Drinkable yogurt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Drinkable yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Drinkable yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 107: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Britannia Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Chobani Global Holdings LLC

Exhibit 122: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Cocoberry

Exhibit 125: Cocoberry - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cocoberry - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Cocoberry - Key offerings

12.6 Dairy Australia

Exhibit 128: Dairy Australia - Overview



Exhibit 129: Dairy Australia - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Dairy Australia - Key offerings

12.7 Danone SA

Exhibit 131: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 134: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.8 Fage International SA

Exhibit 136: Fage International SA - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fage International SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Fage International SA - Key offerings

12.9 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 139: General Mills Inc. - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 140: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 141: General Mills Inc. - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 142: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 143: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kiwi Yogurt

Exhibit 147: Kiwi Yogurt - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kiwi Yogurt - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Kiwi Yogurt - Key offerings

12.12 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Nestle SA

Exhibit 153: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 154: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 156: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.14 Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Parag Milk Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Parag Milk Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Parag Milk Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Trader Joes

Exhibit 161: Trader Joes - Overview



Exhibit 162: Trader Joes - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Trader Joes - Key offerings

12.16 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller

Exhibit 164: Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller - Overview



Exhibit 165: Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller - Key offerings

12.17 Yogurberry Australia Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Yogurberry Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Yogurberry Australia Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Yogurberry Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

