Fruitables® Celebrates National Dog Week by Providing Fun, Flavorful and Healthy Ways Pet Owners Can Share in the Love

Fruitables, which makes healthy dog and cat treats in bold flavor combinations, has partnered with food editor and fellow dog lover Stacie Billis. Billis has a passion for healthy eating, not only for herself but also for her pup, Ziggy, who is a big Fruitables fan. To celebrate National Dog Week, she created human recipes, like Pumpkin Spice Lofthouse-style Cookies , that complement some of Ziggy's favorite Fruitables flavors — so now pet owners and their pets can indulge together.

"Ziggy loves Fruitables, especially the pumpkin-and-blueberry flavor, and I love being able to treat him guilt-free," says Billis. "It's his love for Fruitables that inspired me to create these recipes. We should all enjoy what we eat, and these recipes show that it can be healthy and bold, flavorful and fun."

Fruitables are offered in a wide variety of flavors, textures and sizes, so every dog can find something they love. Each recipe is packed with nutritious ingredients, including real fruits and vegetables like pumpkin, cranberry, sweet potato, mango, watermelon, apple, banana, blueberry and coconut.



"Fruitables brings a variety of healthy treats to dogs and cats without sacrificing flavor or fun — we call it the fun side of healthy," says Ronna Krahl, Vice President of Marketing — Companion Pet, Manna Pro Products, which owns the Fruitables brand. "Thanks to the recipes from Stacie, everyone can experience these same deliciously healthy flavor combinations."

To discover more ways you can celebrate National Dog Week with your furry best friend or learn more about Fruitables, visit Fruitablespet.com/blog or follow us on Facebook or Instagram at @fruitablespettreats. To purchase Fruitables online or to find a retailer near you, please visit https://fruitablespet.com/store-locator.

