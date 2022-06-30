FRUITFLOWERS® LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE

Send elegant, customized gifts with just a few clicks

ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FruitFlowers® , a new online retailer that delivers a bundle of happiness to your door with its curated selection of customizable gifts, is launching across the U.S. The company crafts elegant, farm-fresh floral arrangements and pairs them with delectable treats such as Chocolate-covered Strawberries and other chocolate fruit assortments designed to create a meaningful gifting experience for occasions big and small. For a limited time, FruitFlowers is offering free shipping nationwide. Restrictions may apply.

"Our teams are focused on creating special moments for both the gifter and the giftee. We are joy, delivered. In fact, we are so confident that our flowers and customized gifts are so special we guarantee them," said Somia Farid Silber, President for FruitFlowers. "Our flowers are truly a cut above and our hand-crafted gifts allow you to send something that's just perfect for your special someone every time. We take pride in going the extra mile to help make your special moments memorable."

Brand leadership is busy curating a wide assortment of one-of-a-kind, locally crafted artisan wares to serve as the perfect complement to our beautiful floral and sweet treat pairings.

"Our elevated approach to gift giving will delight the senses of recipients from the visually captivating floral arrangements to the phenomenally fresh treats. You no longer have to choose between sending flowers or a delicious treat because all our gifts are made to delight all the senses," added Silber.

For more information or to have joy delivered to you or someone special, visit www.fruitflowers.com .

About FruitFlowers®

FruitFlowers® is an Edible Brands Company with a mission to design and deliver the perfect gift. They invite customers to have the ultimate gifting experience not having to choose between beautiful flowers and a side of delicious chocolate covered treats but delivering the joy of both. The shopper will start by customizing their bundle and end with the recipient receiving their beautifully crafted and elegant gift. FruitFlowers creates their floral bouquets with farm-fresh flowers and their gourmet treats feature fresh and high-quality ingredients. FruitFlowers is joy delivered.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Fruit Flowers