Fruition Growth Announces Jim Collins as New CEO

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Anderson, founder of Fruition®, named Jim Collins as Fruition's new CEO, effective October 8th, 2019. In his three years with Fruition as Chief Growth Officer, Jim proved himself as a phenomenal leader and coach with a history of delivering on aggressive growth and delivery objectives for Fruition and Fruition's clients.

As Jim takes the reins of day-to-day operations, Brad is shifting to the role of Executive Director / Founder, where he'll lead strategic initiatives and help with technical guidance as needed.

As we all know in the business world, it is important to have the right person in the right seat at the right time. With Fruition's continuous growth, having a strong leader to coach the Fruition team is paramount to its ongoing success. Jim is a natural coach with a deep heart and uncanny ability to lead a diverse and talented group. His experience leading large enterprise teams, along with his deep domain knowledge, makes him the right person at the right time to lead Fruition into the next chapter of Fruition's growth.

The timing of the shift coincides with the end of a three-year strategic plan for Fruition. Meeting the objectives allows us to focus on the next phase in the history of Fruition, which is largely focused on automation to deliver more value for our clients and partners by allowing each Fruition team member to focus on the right tasks at the right times.

Brad Anderson states, "I'm incredibly proud of what we've built at Fruition; in particular, the outsized positive impact that we've had on our clients and partners' businesses. I'm thrilled with the direction that we're headed and the impact we'll continue to have over the coming years."

About Fruition

Fruition is a technology consultancy based in Denver, Colorado, focused on building, growing and protecting middle market companies' digital assets. With a strong presence in multi-location retail healthcare and complex multi-channel patient generation campaigns, Fruition's talented team and proven software help Build, Grow, and Protect.

PRESS CONTACT

Zabrina Motwani, Social Media Manager

Fruition Growth, LLC

616 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO 80203

(303) 395-1880

SOURCE Fruition Growth