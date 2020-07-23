Fruition Partners Announces Acquisition of New Platform for Specialty Dentist Practices in Attractive Florida Markets

DENVER, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruition Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today the acquisition of a leading dental health group, as the first acquisition to serve as a newly-formed dental practice management platform that will target a strategic group of general and specialty dentist practices within attractive markets in Florida.

The new platform, DPMG, will be led by Founder & Chief Executive Officer Marvin Terrell. Mr. Terrell has 25+ years of senior management experience across the value chain of healthcare with a specific focus on dental. He has helped acquire, integrate and scale dental offices across the southeast for decades and previously served as COO and President of Dynamic Dental Partners Group. Mr. Terrell recruited a seasoned industry executive team to help execute his vision to scale DPMG.

Mac Hampden, Partner and co-founder of Fruition Partners, said, "The Florida market has a number of attractive advantages and we are excited to partner with Marvin who has spent several years building a robust acquisition pipeline of leading dental practices in select, growing markets in Florida. We are pleased to begin scaling DPMG by partnering with a highly respected practice group and have a robust pipeline of complementary general and specialty practice add-on acquisitions in existing and adjacent markets. Our initial platform is ideal given its longstanding reputation for excellent patient care and near-term ability to expand its clinical services."

Mr. Terrell, said, "We are targeting the area in Florida known as the 'triangle of growth,' stretching from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, and south through the greater metro-Tampa area, a geographic region which has favorable demographics for general and specialty dentistry. Our focus is on the delivery of industry leading patient care through training and retaining highly skilled clinical and non-clinical teammates. Dentists who share our 'People First' vision and have an interest in enhancing their practice or want an orderly succession plan will benefit from a partnership with DPMG. We are very excited about our initial platform as our partner doctors have been instrumental to implementing initiatives that will further improve employee training and patient hygiene as well as attracting additional talent and specialists who will drive superior patient care. I am equally excited about partnering with Fruition Partners as they have demonstrated their ability to add operational and financial value to our organization while being supportive of our clinical initiatives."

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner served as legal advisor to Fruition.

About Fruition Partners

Fruition Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm founded in 2019 by co-founders and Partners Jay Coughlon, Mac Hampden, and Jason Urband, who have worked together for many years and bring over 40 years of combined experience. Bringing together teams, strategy, capital, and the most important element, execution, is our passion. We seek to identify buy and build opportunities in industries that are fragmented, including dental practice management, c-stores, specialty distribution (including fuel and food products), consumer products and services, and tech-enabled services, with EBITDA up to $20 million. We build strong relationships with our entrepreneur partners in order to craft impactful investment theses and winning business strategies. This alignment enhances a team's ability to execute and create scalable, high-functioning organizations that deliver outlier returns. For more information, visit www.fruitionpe.com. For parties interested in exploring a sale and/or partnership with DPMG, please email Mac Hampden ([email protected]).

