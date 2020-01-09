Fruition Strengthens Team By Acquiring Wandrblu Digital

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruition , one of Denver's top digital marketing agencies, acquired Wandrblu Digital on Wednesday, January 1st. Wandrblu Digital , a social media marketing and creative agency, specializes in planning and implementing effective social media strategies across platforms as well as creating custom photography, videography, and animation for their clients. Given the companies' shared values, goals, and level of talent, the merge will provide both Fruition and Wandrblu Digital customers an even higher level of service.

Fruition and Wandrblu Digital are both relentlessly focused on delivering results, and their work is recognized by their stellar reviews on Clutch. As top marketing firms in Denver, Fruition and Wandrblu Digital boast near-perfect client ratings of 4.9 and 4.8, respectively. By merging together under the Fruition name, the agencies will combine their strengths to provide unparalleled solutions and strategies and to their clients.

As the companies merge, Mike Mercea, the President and CEO of Wandrblu Digital, will join Fruition's Business Development team. Fruition will maintain Wandrblu Digital's current client base and leverage Mike's experience in creating and executing social media strategy for Fruition's current partners.

"We're immensely excited about the opportunity to join forces with Wandrblu Digital and welcome Mike to the Fruition team," says Fruition CEO, Jim Collins. "We pride ourselves on our technical expertise in all things digital, and this merger gives us the opportunity to deepen our knowledge and ability to deliver custom, industry-leading solutions."

About Fruition

Fruition is a Denver-based full service digital marketing agency. Specializing in SEO, website design, development, and hosting, Fruition builds, grows, and protects your business by increasing your online presence while reducing risks. Unlike niche agencies who only offer development, marketing, or hosting support, Fruition has experts in each service area so your company can use digital as your competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.fruition.net

