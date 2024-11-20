Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market to Grow by USD 334.9 Million (2024-2028) as AI Impacts Market Trends, Coating Benefits Boost Revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global fruits and vegetables coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 334.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.83% during the forecast period. Benefits offered by fruits and vegetables coatings is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovations in fruits and vegetables coatings. However, growing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables poses a challenge.Key market players include Aadhya Technology, Akorn Technology, Apeel Technology Inc., Citracote (Pty) Ltd., Colin Campbell Chemicals Pty Ltd., D. Manoharlal Shellac Pvt. Ltd., Flo Chemical Corp., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, Handary SA, Hazel Technologies Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Michelman Inc., Nipro Life Sciences, Productos Citrosol SA, RPM International Inc., Sanifruit, Sufresca, UPL Ltd., AgroFresh Solutions Inc., and Pace International LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Hydrocolloids, Lipids, and Composites), Product (Fruits coatings and Vegetables coatings), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Aadhya Technology, Akorn Technology, Apeel Technology Inc., Citracote (Pty) Ltd., Colin Campbell Chemicals Pty Ltd., D. Manoharlal Shellac Pvt. Ltd., Flo Chemical Corp., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, Handary SA, Hazel Technologies Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Michelman Inc., Nipro Life Sciences, Productos Citrosol SA, RPM International Inc., Sanifruit, Sufresca, UPL Ltd., AgroFresh Solutions Inc., and Pace International LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Fruits and Vegetables Coatings market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing trend of edible coatings for food preservation. Eco-friendly technology, such as moisture transfer and gas exchange, is being used to enhance the freshness and nutritional qualities of produce. Oxidation processes are being controlled with active substances in a polymer matrix, ensuring food safety and sensory attributes. Coatings made from natural goods, like protein-based films and polysaccharide-based films, are gaining popularity among vegetarians and those seeking healthy diets. Packaging technology plays a crucial role in reducing waste-free products and improving shelf life. Microbial contamination is a major concern, leading to the use of antimicrobial agents and additives like xanthan gum and sodium alginate. Regulatory approval is essential for the use of these additives, ensuring non-polluting nature and biodegradation. Fruits and vegetables are susceptible to oxidation and microbial spoilage during pre and post-harvesting conditions. Coatings can help prevent these issues, leading to improved color, appearance, and sensory attributes. The flexible packaging industry is also utilizing these coatings for wastage reduction and shelf life improvement. Companies like Apeel Coating are leading the way in food waste reduction with their innovative coatings for horticulture commodities. In summary, the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings market is focused on improving food safety, extending shelf life, and enhancing sensory qualities through eco-friendly technology, natural ingredients, and regulatory compliance.

Fruits and vegetables coatings have become essential post-harvest preservation solutions for growers, aiming to enhance profitability and minimize spoilage. Vendors, like NatureSeal and Sufresca, innovate in this field. In October 2020, NatureSeal introduced a nutritious, clean-label powder for freshly cut strawberries, extending their shelf life up to eleven days when refrigerated. This solution maintains color, firmness, and flavor without altering it. In contrast, Sufresca, in March 2020, developed edible coatings that replace plastic packaging for fresh produce, thereby reducing food loss and waste. Both companies' offerings address the need for effective, sustainable preservation methods in the fruit and vegetable industry.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

• The Fruits and Vegetables Coatings market faces several challenges in the food industry. Edible coatings require eco-friendly technology for production, ensuring moisture transfer and gas exchange while preventing oxidation processes. Active substances, such as methyl esters and ethyl esters, are used as carriers for active ingredients, preserving food safety and nutritional qualities. Sensory attributes and barrier properties are essential for consumer acceptance. Food safety is a top priority, with regulations requiring approval for additives like xanthan gum, polysaccharide-based films, and seaweed-based films. Protein-based films, such as collagen, soy protein, and mung bean protein, offer benefits like waste-free products and improved shelf life. Packaging technology plays a crucial role, with microbial contamination a concern. Biodegradable plastics, like oxo-biodegradable plastics, and natural goods like Abrafrutas, insects, and microorganisms, are gaining popularity. Pre- and post-harvesting conditions impact nutritional value, and fresh produce requires protection from environmental factors. Food preservation is a significant challenge, with healthy diets and consumer preferences driving demand for edible biopolymers and food-grade additives. The flexible packaging industry focuses on wastage reduction and shelf life improvement, with Apeel coating and fruit puree offering solutions. Horticulture commodities require antimicrobial agents and antigas coatings for optimal conservation. Regulatory approval, color, and appearance are also critical factors.

• The fresh produce market, specifically for fruits and vegetables, faces unique challenges due to the perishable nature of these items. Uncoated, they have a limited shelf life and must be consumed promptly after harvesting. In Europe, there's a growing preference for organic fresh produce and ready-to-eat (RTE) vegetables. Portugal and Spain, for instance, are seeing a substantial increase in demand for these products. Consequently, some farmers and companies in these countries are transitioning to organic and RTE vegetable production. This shift towards fresh, uncoated produce may negatively impact the demand for vegetable coatings, as consumers prefer their fruits and vegetables in their natural state.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This fruits and vegetables coatings market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Hydrocolloids

1.2 Lipids

1.3 Composites Product 2.1 Fruits coatings

2.2 Vegetables coatings Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Hydrocolloids- Hydrocolloids, high-molecular-weight hydrophilic compounds, are widely used in food formulation as functional additives. They enhance food properties, such as consistency, gelling effect, and texture regulation. In the fruits and vegetables coatings market, hydrocolloids offer benefits like extended shelf life, improved quality, and reduced spoilage. Their natural origin and association with clean-label, eco-friendly products drive commercial adoption. Research advances continue to optimize hydrocolloid coatings' effectiveness and safety, fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market refers to the industry that produces and applies edible coatings to enhance the quality and shelf life of fresh produce. These coatings are typically made from eco-friendly technologies, including polysaccharides, lipids, and composites, which form a polymer matrix that protects against moisture transfer, gas exchange, and oxidation processes. The coatings can also include active substances like antimicrobial agents and antigas to prevent insects, microorganisms, and spoilage. The market focuses on improving food safety, nutritional qualities, sensory qualities, and reducing wastage. The flexible packaging industry also benefits from these coatings, as they can extend shelf life and improve appearance and color. The use of edible coatings can help reduce food waste and improve the overall quality of fresh produce, making them an essential component in food preservation.

Market Research Overview

The Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market refers to the industry that produces and applies edible coatings to fresh produce to enhance their shelf life, preserve their nutritional qualities, and improve sensory attributes. These coatings are made from various materials, including polymers, proteins, polysaccharides, lipids, and composites. Eco-friendly technology is increasingly being used in the production of these coatings, with a focus on biodegradable and non-polluting materials. Moisture transfer and gas exchange are key functions of these coatings, helping to maintain the freshness of the produce. Oxidation processes are also a concern, and active substances are often added to the coatings to inhibit oxidation and prevent food contamination. The use of natural goods, including protein-based films, seaweed-based films, and those derived from insects and microorganisms, is gaining popularity among consumers, particularly those following a vegetarian or vegan diet. Regulatory approval is a critical factor in the market, with stringent standards for food safety and biodegradability. Packaging technology plays a crucial role in the market, with a focus on reducing wastage and improving shelf life. Barrier properties, biochemical properties, and microbial stability are essential considerations in the development of these coatings. Pre-harvesting and post-harvesting conditions can significantly impact the effectiveness of the coatings, and efforts are being made to optimize these conditions to maximize the benefits of the coatings. The use of additives, such as xanthan gum, polysaccharide-based films, and carrageenan, can enhance the functionality of the coatings. The flexible packaging industry is a significant market for fruits and vegetable coatings, with a focus on reducing plastic packaging and promoting waste-free products. The market is expected to grow as consumers demand healthier, more sustainable food options, and as technology continues to advance in the development of innovative and effective coatings.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Hydrocolloids



Lipids



Composites

Product

Fruits Coatings



Vegetables Coatings

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio