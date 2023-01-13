Fruits and vegetables market in Egypt size to grow by 11.26 million t from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by the rise of the organized retail sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables market in egypt size is forecasted to grow by 11.26 million t from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 7 Stars, Al Hamd Co., AL Sadat Agro Fruit Co., Allfresh International BV, BelOrta CV, Driscoll Strawberry Associates Inc., ELSAADA Company, Emona Co. Ltd., Fresgarrido SL, Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd, GEA Group AG, Ghabbour Farms, HITAC TRADING CO., Innovitics Inc., La Tulipe Fruit Vegetables Export Co., Naturipe Farms LLC, NOVO FRUITS, Root Tech, Walmart Inc., and WAVYFRESH are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Egypt Fruits and Vegetables Market 2023-2027

Fruits and vegetables market in Egypt 2023-2027: Scope

The Egypt fruits and vegetable market report also covers the following areas:

Fruits and vegetables market in Egypt 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growth of the organized retail sector will fuel the growth of the fruits and vegetables market in Egypt. Suppliers are focusing on strengthening their distribution network through organized retail in order to obtain higher sales volumes and turnover. Organized retailing in the country grew with the establishment of several hypermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. It has become an integral part of the offline distribution channel. These factors will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables market in Egypt during the forecast period.

Food contamination from fruits and vegetables is a major challenge that is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Contaminants can enter the supply chain in a number of ways, which makes the food unsafe for consumption. Moreover, sudden climate change can increase the risk of food poisoning, as fruits and vegetables degrade during extremely high or low temperatures. Such factors may, in turn, hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetables market in Egypt 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Product

Vegetables



Fruits

Type

Fresh



Processed



Frozen

Application

Commercial



Household

Fruits and vegetables market in Egypt 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The Egypt fruits and vegetables market share growth by the vegetable segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the global food industry, coupled with rising consumer expenditure on fresh food products, is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The growing vegan population is also driving the demand for vegetables. Moreover, people are becoming more aware of the advantages of eating fresh and healthy foods. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetables market in Egypt 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in the Egypt fruits and vegetables market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables market in Egypt between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the fruits and vegetables market in Egypt and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables market vendors in Egypt

Fruits and Vegetables Market Scope in Egypt Report Coverage Details Page number 121 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2023-2027 11.26 million t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.04 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 7 Stars, Al Hamd Co., AL Sadat Agro Fruit Co., Allfresh International BV, BelOrta CV, Driscoll Strawberry Associates Inc., ELSAADA Company, Emona Co. Ltd., Fresgarrido SL, Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd, GEA Group AG, Ghabbour Farms, HITAC TRADING CO., Innovitics Inc., La Tulipe Fruit Vegetables Export Co., Naturipe Farms LLC, NOVO FRUITS, Root Tech, Walmart Inc., and WAVYFRESH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

