Fruits and Vegetables Market Size in Mexico to Grow by USD 4.26 billion | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by product type, non-organic fruits and vegetable is the leading segment in the market

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetable products is one of the key trends in the market.

is one of the key trends in the market. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 5.11%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is What are the key market drivers?

The growth of the organized retail sector is driving the fruits and vegetable market growth in Mexico .

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Market Challenge

Food contamination from fruits and vegetables is one of the key challenges faced by the market. Contaminants can make food products unsafe for consumption. Some of the naturally occurring poisons include marine biotoxins, cyanogenic glycosides, mycotoxins, and toxins found in toxic mushrooms. Fruits and vegetables can also degrade under extremely high and low temperatures.

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Scope

The fruits and vegetables market in Mexico report covers the following areas:

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AMBERTEC FUND SA DE CV, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Coburch SA de CV, Dmass Business SA de CV, Dole Food Co. Inc., MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV, REYES GUTIERREZ SL, Sysco Corp., Total Produce Plc, Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV, and ZAVOCADO are some of the major market participants.

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Product type

Non-organic fruits and vegetables



Organic fruits and vegetables

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fruits and vegetables market growth in Mexico during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the fruits and vegetables market size in Mexico and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fruits and vegetables market in Mexico

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables market vendors in Mexico

Fruits And Vegetables Market In Mexico Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.26 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis Mexico Performing market contribution Mexico at 100% Key consumer countries Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMBERTEC FUND SA DE CV, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Coburch SA de CV, Dmass Business SA de CV, Dole Food Co. Inc., MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV, REYES GUTIERREZ SL, Sysco Corp., Total Produce Plc, Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV, and ZAVOCADO Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

