Fruits and Vegetables Market size in Morocco to grow by USD 126 Mn | Evolving opportunities in non-organic segment | Technavio

Our 120-page report with TOC analyzes the fruits and vegetables market in Morocco analyzes by product (non-organic and organic) and distribution channel (offline and online).

By product, the non-organic segment will lead the growth of the market during the forecast period. Non-organic fruits and vegetables are produced in the conventional way, which includes the use of artificial chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides. A majority of the population falling in the lower-middle-income range in the country basically prefer non-organic fruits and vegetables due to lower costs than organic ones. These factors are driving the growth of the segment. However, the country is making serious efforts to promote organic farming, which is expected to hinder the growth of the non-organic fruits and vegetable segment to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Similarly, by distribution channel, the offline segment accounts for the largest sales of fruits and vegetables. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The fruits and vegetables market in Morocco is driven by government initiatives in agri-food sector. The food sector in Morocco has been experiencing steady growth over the years. This can be attributed to the various initiatives undertaken by the government to promote the growth of the agri-food sector. For instance, in 2021, the government in the country planned to promote investment climate reforms in Morocco's agri-food sector. The initiative is focused on promoting sustainable investments in the agri-food sector. Many such initiatives are resulting in an increase in agricultural production in the country, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet and the rising export of fruits and vegetables will further accelerate the growth of the market during eh forecast period. However, significant water stress might reduce the growth potential for market players.

Some of key Fruits and Vegetables in Morocco Players:

Agritechnology Morocco: The company offers fruits and vegetables that include avocado, berries, citrus, fresh bean, grapefruit, mandarin melon, orange, pepper, pomegranate, table grape, tomato.

Agrupa Marca: The company offers fruits and vegetables that provide bobby beans, flat beans, pepper, spanish padron pepper, cucumber, watermelon, corn, melon.

Cartier Saada: The company offers fruits and vegetables that include black olives and green olives, apricots, peach, fruit cocktail, oranges, mushroom, palm heart, asparagus and corn, pulps, grapefruit, clementine and lemon, and jam, orange, apricot, and strawberry.

Daily Fresh Fruits India Pvt Ltd.: The company offers fruits and vegetables that include lytchee, pomegranate, mango, apple, guava, lemon, orange, jinthaaa, jeera, cloudy lemon, meriba, thunder fizz,, soda, tetra packs, lytchee, and pomegranate.

Elite Harvest Maroc: The company offers fruits and vegetables that include blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, goji berry, cherry, pear, plum, apple.

Fruits And Vegetables Market in Morocco Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 126.00 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.24 Regional analysis Albania Performing market contribution Morocco at 100% Key consumer countries Morocco Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agritechnology Morocco, Agrupa Marca, Cartier Saada, Daily Fresh Fruits India Pvt Ltd., Elite Harvest Maroc, GoftyDary, Mr. Farmer, Protomato SARL., Ryad Fresh, and SanLucar Fruit S.L.U. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

