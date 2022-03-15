Fruits Market in Size Argentina to Grow by USD 162.74 Mn| Growing consumption of fruits to maintain a healthier diet to boost market growth| Technavio

Fruits Market in Argentina Highlights:

Growth potential (2021-2026): USD 162.74 million

CAGR: 3.87%

3.87% Year-over-year growth: 3.54%

Fruits Market in Argentina: Driver



One of the primary forces driving the fruits market growth in Argentina is the increased consumption of fruits to maintain a better diet. Fruits, when ingested in sufficient quantities, are key components of a healthy diet. They aid in the prevention of severe diseases like cancer. Fruits and vegetables are important sources of vitamins C, A, B, and E, as well as many other dietary fibers, and they play an important part in human nutrition. They also aid in weight loss, blood cholesterol reduction, and insulin and glycemic response regulation. Over the projection term, such benefits are expected to boost the expansion of Argentina's fruit industry.

Fruits Market in Argentina: Challenges



Food contamination from fruits may impede market growth. Botulism is one of the major food position-related diseases in Argentina. Moreover, staple fruits such as peach palm may contain high levels of oxalates. Their long-term exposure can affect the immune system and normal development or can significantly cause cancer. In addition, sudden climate change can contaminate food.

Fruits Market in Argentina: Key Vendors and Their Offerings



Biomac SRL, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Emelka SA, Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Greenyard NV, Mario Cervi e Hijos SA, Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.), and Salix Fruits are some of the key vendors operating in the fruits market in Argentina. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Biomac SRL - The company offers fruits such as berries, mango, melon, apple, pear, peaches, and many more.

The company offers fruits such as berries, mango, melon, apple, pear, peaches, and many more. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of fruits such as apples, berries, melons, grapes, strawberries, pineapples, mangos, avocados, and many more.

The company offers a wide variety of fruits such as apples, berries, melons, grapes, strawberries, pineapples, mangos, avocados, and many more. Dole Food Co. Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of fruits such as apples, bananas, blueberries, grapes, melon, lemon, kiwi, oranges, mangoes, and many more.

Fruits Market in Argentina: Segmentation

Distribution channel:

By distribution channel, the fruits market in Argentina has been classified into offline and online segments. The offline segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash-and-carry stores. Large shelf spaces and storage areas in such stores can accommodate a wide variety of fruits from different vendors such as Coto C.I.C.S.A., Disco, Jumbo, and Carrefour. This allows consumers to choose products based on their preferred flavors and brands. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

has been classified into offline and online segments. The includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash-and-carry stores. Large shelf spaces and storage areas in such stores can accommodate a wide variety of fruits from different vendors such as Coto C.I.C.S.A., Disco, Jumbo, and Carrefour. This allows consumers to choose products based on their preferred flavors and brands. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Application:

By application, the fruits market in Argentina has been classified into non-organic and organic. The non-organic fruits segment holds the major share of the fruits market in Argentina . Non-organic fruits include genetically modified fruits or fruits produced using chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The segment growth is mainly driven by the growth in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in Argentina . Most fruits sold in these supermarkets are non-organic fruits. Also, the low price of non-organic fruits positively impacts the adoption of such fruits in Argentina .

Fruits Market in Argentina Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 162.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.54 Regional analysis Africa Performing market contribution Argentina at 100% Key consumer countries Algeria Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biomac SRL, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Emelka SA, Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Greenyard NV, Mario Cervi e Hijos SA, Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.), and Salix Fruits Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Table of Contents



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Argentina market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Non-organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Driver

8.1.1 Growing consumption of fruits to maintain healthier diet

8.1.2 Rising investment in fruit industry

8.1.3 Growing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Food contamination from fruits

8.2.2 Increase in unfair trade practices

8.2.3 Presence of strict government regulations

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing demand for organic fruit products in Argentina

8.3.2 Rising demand for smart fruit farming practices

8.3.3 Growing penetration of e-commerce shopping

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 33: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Biomac SRL

Exhibit 36: Biomac SRL - Overview

Exhibit 37: Biomac SRL - Product and service

Exhibit 38: Biomac SRL - Key offerings

10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 39: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 40: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 41: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.-Key news

Exhibit 42: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 43: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dole Food Co. Inc.

Exhibit 44: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 45: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Emelka SA

Exhibit 47: Emelka SA - Overview

Exhibit 48: Emelka SA - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Emelka SA - Key offerings

10.7 Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA

Exhibit 50: Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA - Overview

Exhibit 51: Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA - Key offerings

10.8 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Exhibit 53: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Greenyard NV

Exhibit 57: Greenyard NV - Overview

Exhibit 58: Greenyard NV - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Greenyard NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Greenyard NV - Segment focus

10.10 Mario Cervi e Hijos SA

Exhibit 61: Mario Cervi e Hijos SA - Overview

Exhibit 62: Mario Cervi e Hijos SA - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Mario Cervi e Hijos SA - Key offerings

10.11 Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.)

Exhibit 64: Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.) - Overview

Exhibit 65: Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.) - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.) - Key offerings

10.12 Salix Fruits

Exhibit 67: Salix Fruits - Overview

Exhibit 68: Salix Fruits - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Salix Fruits - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 71: Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 73: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 74: List of abbreviations

