Fruits Market in Size Argentina to Grow by USD 162.74 Mn| Growing consumption of fruits to maintain a healthier diet to boost market growth| Technavio

Technavio

Mar 15, 2022, 09:00 ET

Biomac SRL, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., and Dole Food Co. Inc. will emerge as major fruits market in Argentina participants during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the fruits market in Argentina and it is poised to grow by USD 162.74 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.


Fruits Market in Argentina Highlights:

  • Growth potential (2021-2026): USD 162.74 million
  • CAGR: 3.87%
  • Year-over-year growth: 3.54%

Fruits Market in Argentina: Driver

One of the primary forces driving the fruits market growth in Argentina is the increased consumption of fruits to maintain a better diet. Fruits, when ingested in sufficient quantities, are key components of a healthy diet. They aid in the prevention of severe diseases like cancer. Fruits and vegetables are important sources of vitamins C, A, B, and E, as well as many other dietary fibers, and they play an important part in human nutrition. They also aid in weight loss, blood cholesterol reduction, and insulin and glycemic response regulation. Over the projection term, such benefits are expected to boost the expansion of Argentina's fruit industry.

Fruits Market in Argentina: Challenges

Food contamination from fruits may impede market growth. Botulism is one of the major food position-related diseases in Argentina. Moreover, staple fruits such as peach palm may contain high levels of oxalates. Their long-term exposure can affect the immune system and normal development or can significantly cause cancer. In addition, sudden climate change can contaminate food.

Fruits Market in Argentina: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Biomac SRL, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Emelka SA, Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Greenyard NV, Mario Cervi e Hijos SA, Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.), and Salix Fruits are some of the key vendors operating in the fruits market in Argentina. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Biomac SRL - The company offers fruits such as berries, mango, melon, apple, pear, peaches, and many more.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of fruits such as apples, berries, melons, grapes, strawberries, pineapples, mangos, avocados, and many more.
  • Dole Food Co. Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of fruits such as apples, bananas, blueberries, grapes, melon, lemon, kiwi, oranges, mangoes, and many more.

Fruits Market in Argentina: Segmentation

  • Distribution channel:
    • By distribution channel, the fruits market in Argentina has been classified into offline and online segments. The offline segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash-and-carry stores. Large shelf spaces and storage areas in such stores can accommodate a wide variety of fruits from different vendors such as Coto C.I.C.S.A., Disco, Jumbo, and Carrefour. This allows consumers to choose products based on their preferred flavors and brands. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
  • Application: 
    • By application, the fruits market in Argentina has been classified into non-organic and organic. The non-organic fruits segment holds the major share of the fruits market in Argentina. Non-organic fruits include genetically modified fruits or fruits produced using chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The segment growth is mainly driven by the growth in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in Argentina. Most fruits sold in these supermarkets are non-organic fruits. Also, the low price of non-organic fruits positively impacts the adoption of such fruits in Argentina.

Fruits Market in Argentina Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 162.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.54

Regional analysis

Africa

Performing market contribution

Argentina at 100%

Key consumer countries

Algeria

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Biomac SRL, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Emelka SA, Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Greenyard NV, Mario Cervi e Hijos SA, Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.), and Salix Fruits

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

