Fruth Custom Packaging Driving Plastics Supply Chain Innovation

Fruth Custom Packaging has achieved 100% American-made manufacturing excellence for 35 years, setting the gold standard for specialty products, consumer trust and engineering innovation. As a global manufacturer and supplier of custom flexible packaging, Fruth is a vertically integrated organization, managing everything in-house from:

Resourcing raw materials

Customizing formulas

Building equipment and machinery

Running its own tool shop

Printing onsite

Fruth also exclusively recruits and hires top talent within the U.S., and despite the COVID-19 economic downturn, the company's sales and workforce continue to grow, creating new jobs for American workers.

"The rule of thumb — the overriding factor of homegrown versus made overseas — is quality, traceability and control," said Fruth Custom Packaging CEO Jim Fruth. "We need quality control systems, proof of traceability in our performance specs and testing to ensure zero defects. Our people make all of this happen."

Fruth's tenant of homegrown business and leadership excellence aligns with the supply chain executive order that states, "Resilient American supply chains will revitalize and rebuild domestic manufacturing capacity, maintain America's competitive edge in research and development, and create well-paying jobs."

The order was drafted to address conditions such as pandemics, cyberattacks, climate shock, terrorist attacks and geopolitical and economic competitions that "reduce critical manufacturing capacity and the availability and integrity of critical goods, products, and services."

Expanding American-Made Plastics Supply Chain Excellence

The recent pandemic didn't slow down Fruth Custom Packaging's ability to serve a diversified client base in the automotive, aerospace, medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, electronic, industrial and luxury goods industries. Instead, the company is expanding its Orange County facility this summer to meet the growing demand for medical and pharmaceutical packaging. A state-of-the-art 28,000 square-foot cleanroom facility will provide the most cutting-edge plastics engineering and manufacturing in Southern California.

In addition to the Orange County facility currently under construction, Fruth has four other cleanrooms in Southern California offering high-quality custom-built controlled environments to manufacture packaging for medical, pharmaceutical, electronic, aerospace and military devices.

