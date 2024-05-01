Frutitas™ Agua Fresca Offers a Fresh, Delicious Take on the Iconic Beverage--Made with Water and Real Fruit to Bring a Smile with Every Sip

Grab the newest Agua Fresca in Albertsons throughout Texas

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by traditional aguas frescas, Frutitas™ is a delicious new take on healthy hydration. Available now in three bold flavors, Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Citrus, and Coconut Lime, Frutitas infuses crisp water with real fruit and agave nectar to deliver a light, naturally sweet taste without artificial flavors or sweeteners. All of that for only 60-70 calories per serving.

"Frutitas Agua Fresca makes staying hydrated fun and refreshing," says Associate Brand Manager, Ravyn Garcia. "This brand is about being refreshingly real, from the flavor and taste of the product to the way we communicate with our consumers. There's nothing wrong with being your authentic self, and we want people to know that."

In May, Frutitas is launching its new campaign—Refreshingly Real. Refreshingly Atrevida.— starring three refreshingly real Texans who bring the brand to life with their vibrant authenticity and unapologetic joy:

Karen Gonzalez

@KARENNCACTUS @SIMPLYMEXICANA

Karen is a South Texas -based entrepreneurial Latina artist, content creator, and Jefa of Simply Mexicana, a brand offering hand-painted sombreros and other unique items, inspired by the traditional style and art of Mexico .

Xten Ancona

@xtenancona

Xten is an award-winning choreographer and dancer specializing in hip-hop and Latin fusion dance. She has danced for artists, professional sports teams, and in music videos.

Amanda Johnson

@sequinsandsales

Amanda is the creator behind Sequins and Sales, a Dallas -based fashion and lifestyle blog. In 2018, she started this journey with a passion to share her love for thrifting and creating fun & unique DIY projects.

To learn more about this refreshing new drink, go to www.frutitas.com.

About Frutitas™ Agua Fresca

Inspired by the energy and vivacity of Latin America, Frutitas Agua Fresca is a delicious take on healthy hydration. Frutitas infuses water with naturally sweet fruit and agave to bring a smile with every sip and add fun into the everyday. Frutitas is available in three delicious flavors- Strawberry Citrus, Mango Pineapple, and Coconut Lime.

