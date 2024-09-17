Frutta Bowls Announces New Limited Time Offer Featuring Premium Coffee Collaborations with La Colombe and Chobani

Program Launches Across All Frutta Bowls Locations on September 17

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frutta Bowls, a restaurant concept structured around specialty Açai bowls, is thrilled to announce a limited time offer (LTO) that brings together two renowned brands, La Colombe and Chobani, at Frutta Bowls locations nationwide.

Launching September 17, 2024, this first-of-its-kind partnership will elevate Frutta Bowls' menu with La Colombe coffee bases, coffee smoothies and cold brews. The LTO also features delicious Chobani creamer.

This marks the first time Frutta Bowls is offering a premium coffee program on their menu. To celebrate this launch, Frutta Bowls will offer small cold brews for just $4 from September 22 to September 29, 2024, at participating locations, to entice customers to experience the new premium flavors. The promotional code will be in the Frutta Bowls loyalty app or can be found on Frutta Bowls social media channels.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce this new premium coffee category to our Frutta Bowls customers," said Kelly Roddy, Chief Executive Officer at WOWorks, the parent company of Frutta Bowls. "While we are best known for our nutritious and delicious smoothie bowls, partnering with La Colombe and Chobani allows us to expand our offerings and deliver a superior coffee experience. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality, delicious and health-conscious options. And now with our new premium coffee lineup, customers can get their caffeine fix with their favorite bowl or toast!"

Frank Eden, Senior Vice President of Wholesale from La Colombe also echoed his enthusiasm about the partnership, "We are thrilled to have our La Colombe and Chobani products featured in Frutta Bowls locations across the country. This collaboration presents a fantastic opportunity to bring our beloved flavors to a new audience in a refreshing and innovative way. We can't wait for our customers to try these unique and indulgent offerings."

With this LTO, Frutta Bowls continues to expand its menu offerings, catering to the evolving tastes and preferences of its customers. This exclusive coffee program will be available at all Frutta Bowls locations until the end of the year, adding to its everyday menu that uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as toasts and protein bites.

Frutta Bowls has grown rapidly with 39 locations across 16 states. The brand's latest collaboration with La Colombe and Chobani underscores its commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional products to its loyal customer base. Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek and Z!Eats.

For more information, please visit www.fruttabowls.com.

ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS:

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to more than 30 locations. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable Bowls, Smoothies, Toasts and Protein Bites. For more information, visit http://www.fruttabowls.com/.

