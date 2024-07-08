FRY-BELLS RING, ARE YOU LISTENING? MCCAIN UNVEILS WORLD-FIRST NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY HOUSE

To celebrate National French Fry Day (July 12), McCain has transformed a Chicago house with fry themed decorations featuring fry-obsessed carol singers and free French fries

Actor, comedian and cookbook author Eric Wareheim fronts McCain's National French Fry Day campaign

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, McCain Foods, the brand that produces 1 out of every 4 french fries consumed around the world, is sharing its true passion for French fries by celebrating National French Fry Day like a real holiday. On July 12, McCain is putting its flag firmly in the ground to declare this holiday by unveiling the World's First French Fry house. Decking out a two-story house in Chicago, the home will be adorned with an array of fry themed decorations from giant French fry inflatables and extravagant holiday lights, to trees and shrubbery covered in themed ornaments - showcasing the ultimate testament to potato love.

McCain’s National French Dry Day fry-naments

Visitors can join the festivities on Friday July 12 and Saturday July 13 from 5 - 10pm at 224 N Elmwood Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302. Guests are invited to revel in outrageously fun French fry decorations, get a chance to hang out with a holiday hero - Father Frymas, participate in a French fry sing-along and enjoy FREE McCain French fries topped with delicious sauces and seasonings while supplies last.

To kick off the National French Fry Day festivities, McCain has enlisted life-long fry lover, comedian, cookbook author Eric Wareheim for its National French Fry Day campaign. Showcasing his enthusiasm as he plays the ultimate fanboy, he passionately educates his neighbor on the significance of National French Fry Day as a national holiday. Eric will also be sharing his go-to recipe using McCain's Quick Cook products to create the ultimate Poutine recipe. The video will air on McCain's YouTube channel on National French Fry Day (July 12).

Speaking about the campaign, Vice President of Marketing at McCain, Tracy Hostetler said: "At McCain we're on a mission to bring people together, and there's no better time to celebrate the unifying power of French fries than National French Fry Day! That's why we are inspiring fellow French Fry lovers to imagine what it would be like if this day was a real holiday, from catchy tunes and delicious recipes to fun decorations and new traditions. To top it all off, we'll be unveiling the first-ever National French Fry Day house – including Fry-themed decorations, sampling, and even a photo op with Father Fry-mas"

Popular content creators will also share how they celebrate National French Fry Day with their favorite fry-tacular snack, DIY fry decorations and more, with content going live on July 12. Visit www.McCainPotatoes.com/NationalFrenchFryDay for creative ways to celebrate National French Fry Day on July 12.

McCain National French Fry Day House Details:

Address: 224 N Elmwood Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302

Dates: Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13

Times: 5 - 10pm both nights

Programming:

Free French fries for all guests from 5 - 10pm

Meet and Greet with Father Frymas

Hourly sing-alongs with our French fry carolers

Revel in the outrageously fun French fry-naments and decorations

McCain Foods USA is a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products for the foodservice markets, retail grocery chains and private label brands in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the country. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs approximately 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.mccainpotatoes.com/

