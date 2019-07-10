Fry Construction Attends Varian Medical Systems' First Medical Contractors' Forum in Atlanta, GA

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fry Construction, Inc., specialist in the precision construction of medical facilities, attends Varian Medical Systems' first annual Medical Contractors' Forum.

Varian held their first forum specifically planned for medical construction contractors specializing in radiotherapy buildouts, earlier this year, at Varian's offices in Atlanta, Georgia.

The forum was created to allow a select group of Varian's medical contractors and Varian personnel discuss ways to improve the construction process required for their extensive range of radiotherapy equipment.

Fry has specialized in medical construction in the Southwest since their beginning in 1984. "We began specializing in the medical sector over 35 years ago. Since then, we have completed over 1,000 medical facilities to include imaging, surgical and most recently, radiotherapy cancer treatment centers.

Fry is one of the few contractors in the US with an extensive background in both imaging and radiotherapy construction. Continuing efforts to improve cancer treatment today demand the combination of imaging and radiotherapy equipment to precisely treat patients for the most successful outcomes," stated Ben Fry, President of Fry Construction.

"We were honored to be included by Mr. Hank Lu, the Director of Customer Planning Operations at Varian Medical Systems, in this elite group of contractors invited by Varian to study ways to improve the medical construction process.

Varian and Fry Construction regularly work together to seek ways to improve the client experience beyond the sale. Reducing the buyer's construction costs, improving efficiencies and shortening the buildout completion times help protect the client. The Varian Medical Contractors' Forum validates the policy that Varian views the equipment purchase as only the beginning of a lifetime alliance. The Forum is a positive move toward improving every aspect of the buildout, delivery and service for their equipment," Mr. Fry added.

Fry Construction Company, Inc. is a leader in the construction of medical imaging and radiotherapy facilities. Fry pioneered the practice of precision medical construction in 1984, at the University of Texas Health Science Center where Fry built the first functioning MRI facility in Dallas, Texas.

