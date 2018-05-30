Fry Construction Awarded Top Project for the South Zone at Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center by Philips Medical Systems

DALLAS, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fry Construction, Inc., was recently awarded the "Top Project for the South Zone (Multiple Projects) at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center" for 2017 by Philips Medical Systems at the Philips 2018 Turnkey Contractors Conference held recently in Nashville, TN. This is the second time Fry has been honored with the "Top Project Award" at this annual conference.

Fry Construction is very proud of the level of service we provide all our clients and it is gratifying to have that effort acknowledged by groups like Philips. Fry Construction has been invited by our vendors to these round table conferences do discuss ways to improve the construction process for the past 15 years. Fry has held a Preferred Contractor status with all the major imaging manufacturers for over 24 years, consecutively. During that period, we have received numerous awards for our work in the medical construction field.

Ben Fry, President of Fry Construction, stated, "It has always been a team effort working together with the specialists at Philips alongside the seasoned professionals within the VA Hospital at the Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center in Houston. We are honored to be included in these annual roundtable discussions to help improve the construction process and communication with our associates at Philips. We look forward to working closely with the team at Philips and providing the same level of service to VA hospitals and private healthcare providers across the country."

About Fry Construction Company, Inc.

Fry Construction Company, Inc. is the leader in the construction of medical imaging and radiotherapy facilities throughout the Southwest. Fry pioneered the practice of precision medical construction in 1984 and excels at the Design/Build approach by utilizing an experienced team incorporating an in-house medical architectural department, engineers, equipment vendors, and subcontractors to work in unison, directly with the Owner of a healthcare facility. This seasoned team of professionals has been working cooperatively for over 20 years. Their collective experience and knowledge allows any healthcare group to enjoy greater efficiencies, faster completion times and lower costs for their medical construction projects. 35 years of experience dedicated exclusively to the medical construction field is the only path to provide this level of premium service.

