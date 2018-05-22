Fry Construction Breaks the Century Mark for VA Medical Projects Completed in the Southwest!

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fry Construction, specialist in the precision construction of medical facilities, completed its 100th Medical VA facility in September of 2016.

Since that date, Fry has completed an additional 42 imaging and radiology projects specifically for the VA in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona. Those projects included working as the Preferred Contractor directly for a major equipment manufacturer in a turnkey agreement or contracting direct with the specific VA hospital.

Fry has specialized in medical construction in the Southwest since their beginning in 1984. "The VA projects are particularly challenging in that there are strict building specifications originating from not only the equipment manufacturer but also the VA itself. All our medical construction projects demand our utmost attention to detail to ensure that the needs and demands of the VA and the manufacturer are exactly met. However, these facilities have an increased level of importance because of the people they treat, our veterans. Many of our employees are veterans and that adds to the importance of the outcome," stated Ben Fry, President of Fry Construction.

"Our experience working with all the major imaging and cancer treatment manufacturers has provided a knowledge base that is invaluable when building to the demanding specifications set by the VA. Our level of knowledge and ability has been confirmed by the 40% increase we have enjoyed in VA completions in just over the past year and a half," Mr. Fry added.

Fry Construction recently became licensed in Arkansas and Louisiana, expanding their service to now include Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Arkansas and Louisiana. Projects in other states will be considered on a case by case basis.

Fry Construction Company, Inc. is the leader in the construction of medical imaging and radiotherapy facilities. Fry pioneered the practice of precision medical construction in 1984, at the University of Texas Health Science Center where Fry built the first functioning MRI facility in Dallas, Texas.

